The AbleChair can power along at up to 4 mph (6.4 km/h) and cover 15 to 20 mi (24 to 32 km) on each charge of its twin 12 V batteries. Its makers have turned to Kickstarter to get it into production and have almost reached their US$20,000 goal at the time of writing. Early pledges of $7,995 will have an AbleChair headed your way when shipping kicks off in October if the campaign runs as planned.