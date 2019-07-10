Bulletproof Audi RS7 stakes claim as world's fastest armored carView gallery - 21 images
An armored vehicle probably isn't something you'd normally associate with high speeds, but one company is out to prove that doesn't have to be the case. Wyoming-based AddArmor has wrapped an Audi RS7 with its special in-house paneling and ballistic glass to produce what it says is the fastest armored car in the world, but still with plenty of other tricks up its sleeve if it can't make a clean getaway.
The armor package on the AddArmor APR RS7 consists of polycarbonate body panels and ballistic glass with layers of polycarbonate throughout that are claimed to be 10 times stronger than ballistic steel while weighing 60 percent less. AddArmor says this should offer protection against repeated impacts from blunt objects like bats and cinder blocks, and when it comes to firepower, the armor is capable of stopping a .44 Magnum round.
All of this adds around 200 lb (90 kg) to the RS7, which has been compensated for with a special performance package that makes 760 hp and 800 lb-ft (1,085 Nm) of torque, along with a 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time of 2.9 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is listed as 202 mph (325 km/h), and the car runs on Pirelli P Zero Run Flat tires that can apparently continue driving for 30 mi (48 km) even after being shot multiple times with a high-powered rifle.
"With the new AddArmor APR RS7, we wanted to demonstrate how today's armoring technology allows drivers to pick from a wide range of cars not normally associated with armored vehicles," says AddArmour president Jeff Engen. "The total armoring weight of the AddArmor APR RS7 is no more than 200 pounds. That small amount of weight allows for exotic sports cars and even electric vehicles to be nicely armored without compromising their performance or range."
The security features aren't all passive either. The AddArmor APR RS7 packs a sonic sound canon and 120-decibel siren, electric-shock door handles and pepper spray dispensers. There's also a barrier built into the front bumper to protect against ramming, and up back is an ultra-bright lighting system to temporarily blind assailants. Tucked away in the trunk, meanwhile, is a set of biometric gun racks for assault rifles and handguns.
Also aboard the AddArmor APR RS7 is a drone-jamming system, a 360-degree night vision system, gas masks and air tanks in case there is a chemical attack, and what the company calls a Global 911 concierge service. This is like a private emergency response service where security staff in a command center monitor occupants' wellbeing through their phones and beacons embedded in the car, and take action if something seems awry.
The AddArmor APR RS7 is available now and priced at US$205,000.
Source: AddArmor
