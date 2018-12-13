However, there is another candidate for top dog – or bird in this case. Perhaps the new age should be called the Orniocene, or Age of the Chicken. This is because, while there are a mere seven billion people, there is a standing population of 22.7 billion chickens, and we consume another 65.8 billion chickens every year. This makes the domestic broiler an order of magnitude more abundant than any other bird on Earth. The domestic duck only tops out a 1.1 billion and the chicken outclasses the top 144 wild bird species combined.