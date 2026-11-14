© 2026 New Atlas
Aging Well

Common glaucoma test can save eyesight before point of no return

By Bronwyn Thompson
November 14, 2026
Common glaucoma test can save eyesight before point of no return
This early genetic test could literally save your eyesight
This early genetic test could literally save your eyesight
View 1 Image
This early genetic test could literally save your eyesight
1/1
This early genetic test could literally save your eyesight

Scientists are on the brink of a major breakthrough when it comes to the most common form of glaucoma that leads to blindness, with a huge leap forward in the genetic test an international team has been working on for years. It's massive news for treating the condition early before it takes hold.

Researchers at QIMR Berghofer and Australia's Flinders University, together with international collaborators, have made huge improvements on a 2020 version of the test, which is based on a polygenic risk score. Essentially, it looks at millions of genetic variations and combines their effects into a single risk score.

The new test is based on the data of a massive six million people, including around 300,000 with glaucoma. The 2020 test was built around data of just 8,000 people with the condition.

Preventing glaucoma before it's too late

The test identifies those who have a risk factor up to 10 times that of the general population, who are likely to develop open-angle glaucoma – the most common form of glaucoma and the one responsible for the highest rate of blindness worldwide.

Basically, an easy test could identify those most likely to develop the disease, and allow medical professionals to intervene early, saving the loss of sight long before signs of glaucoma become apparent (when it's then too late to save someone's sight because deterioration is already happening).

"In Australians of European ancestry, people in the highest 10% of genetic risk were 10 times more likely to have glaucoma than everyone else," notes lead researcher Professor Stuart MacGregor, the head of QIMR Berghofer's Statistical Genetics Laboratory.

"To our knowledge, this is the strongest genetic risk prediction reported for any common complex disease," he adds.

The test could identify those in need of early intervention and monitoring for faster treatment, while also removing the need for unnecessary eye exams for those with low risk factors.

"Glaucoma is very treatable if it is caught early, but many people are diagnosed only after permanent damage has occurred," MacGregor adds. "A test like this can help direct eye care resources to the people who need them most."

The issue with glaucoma detection is that damage to the optic nerve generally has no symptoms in its early stages – in fact, the scientists believe that around half of those who develop the disease live most of their lives undiagnosed, even in countries with excellent access to medical intervention.

"This research has opened the door to a personalised approach to glaucoma risk analysis for the population, family members of patients, and those already showing signs of early stage disease," says Professor Jamie Craig from Flinders University. "It will allow us to get the timing of treatments right to prevent vision loss."

Adds MacGregor: "Most of the large genetic datasets available today come from people of European ancestry. Improving accuracy for all populations is an important priority for our next phase of work."

The researchers will now work on developing the test for scaling and cost effectiveness, so it can become part of general medical screenings. It has the potential to save the sight of millions of people as they age.

The study was published in the journal Ophthalmology.

From: QIMR Berghofer via Scimex

Tags

Aging WellFlinders UniversityQIMR BerghoferNew EyeSight SystemGlaucomaBlindness
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Scientists discover that taurine helps keep troublesome inflammatory complexes in check
Aging Well
Taurine shields us from age-related inflammation – in an unexpected way
One of the most abundant amino acids in our bodies appears to be getting the recognition it deserves, with scientists discovering how it's closely tied to healthy aging– but not in the way we thought. It could change how we experience "inflammaging."
Small changes are a big investment in your future health
Aging Well
Longevity is yours to control, as this obscure city of 'super-agers' shows
Clusters of towns and cities around the world have become curious case studies for scientists looking into just how residents there defy natural aging, living healthier for longer than anywhere else. Now, another "longevity hotspot" is in the news.
You don't need Silicon Valley to add years to your life, according to Harvard medical researchers
Aging Well
Living healthier longer is easier and more affordable than you think
Longevity has become a bit of a buzz word, and has become increasingly aligned with the tech industry. But a timely report from Harvard Medical School reminds us that we have a lot of power when it comes to how we age – and it's backed by science.
Perhaps Monty Python was onto something, as looking on the bright side of life is tied to longevity in super-agers
Aging Well
Super-agers share traits linked to living healthier for longer
Blue Zone residents around the globe have become famous for having remarkable life expectancies, on average. Not only that, they live healthier for longer. Could their personalities be influencing health markers in these super-agers?
There is little evidence that cosmetic products slow inflammaging in people
Aging Well
New wave of skincare has a powerful ingredient – the immune system
Skincare's next big leap may come from harnessing the skin's own immune defenses. Researchers say understanding how immune cells regulate inflammation and repair could transform treatments for acne, eczema, psoriasis and healthy aging.
A new study suggests cultural engagement might be good for long-term health
Aging Well
The surprising pastime linked to slower biological aging
In a rare study looking at cultural engagement and biological aging, scientists have found a potential link between spending time at the theater, visiting museums and galleries and watching movies on the big screen and living healthier for longer.

More stories like this:

Unregulated peptides are posing a significant health risk
Aging Well
Peptides: All you need to know about 2026's biggest chemical trend
Peptide may not yet be the 2026 Oxford Word of the Year, but it must surely be in the running. For those of us not immersed in this new form of chemical pop culture, what the heck are they, and what should you be aware of if you're peptide-curious?
Active proteins on a T cell (blue), including CD-4 (light blue)
Aging Well
Lifespan-extending human trial to rejuvenate old and tired immune cells
A landmark study is due to start in the coming months, and if successful it could ultimately revive our immune system in older age and even treat chronic illnesses like autoimmune disease. The Phase 1 trial is aiming to rejuvenate senescent T cells.
A new study investigates the long-lasting impact of weight training
Aging Well
Want to live longer? Then put aside two hours a week for this
Strength training has long been seen as something you mainly do to build muscle or look good. But a new study adds to a growing body of evidence that shows lifting weights does far more than change how we look. It may help us live longer.
Researchers believe they've found the diet that promotes living healthier for longer
Aging Well
'Longevity diet' puts an amino acid in the spotlight as key to healthy aging
A modified diet that takes cues from the Mediterranean model has the potential to promote healthier aging, with scientists using a large dataset from human records and combining it with an animal study to work out just why this could be.
Active proteins on a T cell (blue), including CD-4 (light blue)
Aging Well
Lifespan-extending human trial to rejuvenate old and tired immune cells
A landmark study is due to start in the coming months, and if successful it could ultimately revive our immune system in older age and even treat chronic illnesses like autoimmune disease. The Phase 1 trial is aiming to rejuvenate senescent T cells.
Close up of a person's eye
Aging Well
Bright evening light tied to macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataracts
In a massive study of 82,826 adults, bright artificial light in the evenings has been tied to age-related eye disease. At the extreme, light exposure was linked to a worrying increase in age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!