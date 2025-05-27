Salmon sperm facials: The science behind the anti-aging trend

Apparently, salmon sperm injections are the new big thing in anti-aging or rejuvenating facial treatments. Once the immediate visceral reaction to the treatment’s ingredients subsides, the obvious next question is: Is there any science behind the celebrity-backed treatment?

The profile of salmon sperm facials was no doubt raised back in August 2023, when actress Jennifer Aniston admitted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that she’d had one (although she also admitted that she couldn’t tell if it had done anything). Aniston reconfirmed it over a year later on Jimmy Kimmel Live, after Kim Kardashian had also gone public about her salmon sperm facial, which appears to have caused the treatment to go viral.

But, first things first. What is a salmon sperm facial? Well, you might be relieved to know that it doesn’t involve slathering fish ejaculate on your face. Having said that, if you are needle-phobic, you might not be relieved to know it’s microinjections of polynucleotides into the skin. Polynucleotides, or PNs, are fragments of DNA or RNA. And that’s where salmon sperm comes in; sperm cells are what the PNs are derived from. The thing about PNs is that their asserted regenerative properties aren’t just marketing guff by estheticians and celebrities. They appear to be backed up by science.

In 2022, the Chinese Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery published a review of preclinical and clinical studies demonstrating the properties of a PN, polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), mainly extracted from salmon sperm cells. The study listed the following as the benefits of PDRN therapy: reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, more elastic and firm skin due to enhanced collagen formation, repair of damage caused by chronic inflammation or prolonged sun exposure, scar reduction, improved skin hydration, and an overall improvement in skin quality.

A couple of years later, in 2024, the Journal of Dermatological Treatment published a study examining the effectiveness of Rejuran, the brand name under which salmon sperm facials are sold, for treating burns and scars. The researchers found that treatment with Rejuran, whose active ingredient is PDRN, produced noticeable improvements, including reduced scar visibility. The study presents a series of eight case studies where scarred patients received Rejuran treatment, demonstrating that it can be used on a range of scars, including those resulting from trauma, burns, and surgery.

Research has shown that PDRN works by activating the adenosine A 2A receptor, which inhibits signaling pathways activated by oxidative stress, inhibits the release of pro-inflammatory chemicals, and stimulates the release of anti-inflammatory chemicals. In addition, activation of these receptors promotes collagen synthesis, the vital protein that provides structural support to skin and helps with tissue repair. And, on top of that, adenosine A 2A receptor activation also improves the skin repair process by promoting the formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing ones.

The salmon sperm treatment works very differently from Botox. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that tells muscles to contract. The botulinum toxin in Botox prevents the release of acetylcholine; the muscles are “frozen,” reducing fine lines and wrinkles. In contrast, the PNs in salmon sperm injections exert their properties, as outlined above, on the cellular level.

So, it would appear that the anti-aging hype accompanying salmon sperm facials has some science backing it up. It’s just a shame about the name.