Airbnb tempts travelers with a night on the Great Wall of ChinaView gallery - 12 images
Airbnb has come up with another of its clever marketing stunts that offers competition winners a stay in one-of-a-kind locations. In a similar vein to its underwater bedroom and Lego House experiences, it's now offering the opportunity to spend one night on the Great Wall of China.
Few works of architecture approach the grandeur and timelessness of the Great Wall. Constructed to defend China from invaders, early sections were built several hundred years BCE, but it took thousands of years, and several Chinese dynasties, to reach its current form, which measures a mind-boggling 21,196 km (13,171 miles)-long.
The four winners of the Airbnb competition and their guests will stay at the highest watchtower in a section of the wall near Beijing. There's no roof, so hopefully the weather will be pleasant, however, there is a comfortable-looking bed, lighting, seating, and a bathroom.
The stay on the wall will include a dinner and classical music experience, as well as a Chinese calligraphy lesson, a sunrise walk, and a stamp making session. There are some rules, though, including "Respect the neighbors, all 1.38 billion of them," and "If you see any dragons, do not disturb them, but be sure to report it. On WeChat or Instagram."
The competition is open until August 11 and those wanting to enter need to head to Airbnb and write a little about themselves, as well as answer two questions: Why is it more important now than ever to break down barriers between cultures? and How would you want to build new connections? More details from the source below.
Source: Airbnb
