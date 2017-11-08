Home of the Brick: the winning entrant and their family will be invited to stay at the Lego House on November 24(Credit: Lego)

Airbnb is running a competition offering people the chance to spend a night at the BIG-designed Lego House in Billund, Denmark. The winner and their family will also get a private tour around the brickmaker's flagship building along with other activities.







Those who enter the competition are required to describe what they'd build if they had an infinite supply of Lego bricks. The winning entrant and family will be invited to the Lego House on November 24 and stay in a Lego-packed apartment with two bedrooms.

As you'd expect, the attention to detail in the apartment looks really impressive and includes a Lego cat, teddy bear, alarm clock, TV, and even a mattress positioned in a pool of Lego. A Lego waterfall made from 1.96 million bricks and measuring 6 m (19.6 ft)-tall is installed too, though guests are free to take all that stuff apart and build what they like instead.

During the visit, the Lego House will be closed to the public for a while, enabling the winner to go on a tourist-free private tour of the building and check out the Lego models and memorabilia on display.

The winner will also be tasked with making faux meals out of bricks, which will then be sent to the kitchen to be made into real food delivered by robot waiters. In addition, they will build their winning idea with the help of Lego Master Builder and host for the event, Jamie Berard.