Bombardier claims new Global 8000 is world's fastest business jet

By David Szondy
May 23, 2022
The Global 8000 is billed as the world's fastest business jet
The Global 8000 seats up to 19
Flight deck side stick control
The Global 8000 has intercontinental range
The Global 8000 can operate from short runways
A typical Global 8000 configuration
The Global 8000 flight deck
The Global 8000 has a full-size bed
The Global 8000 has a near-supersonic top speed
The Global 8000 has four living zones
Cabin touch control
The Global 8000 has a private crew cabin
Artist's concept of the Global 8000
The Global 8000 has Ka-internet
The Global 8000 entertainment center
Bombardier has taken the covers off its new Global 8000 business jet, which the company claims is the world’s fastest and longest-range production business jet, combining a luxury cabin with a top speed of 623 knots (716 mph, 1,152 km/h) and a range of 8,000 nm (9,200 miles, 14,816).

The private jet industry is booming with sales currently running at 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels and growing to record highs. As a result, there's a lot of incentive to get out ahead of the pack with new aircraft that push the envelope in terms of both performance and amenities.

Case in point is the Global 8000 business jet. Carrying up to 19 passengers, depending on the selected configuration, the aircraft's design is based on Bombardier's Global 7500 flight test vehicle, which reached a maximum supersonic speed of Mach 1.015 during flights accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane.

The Global 8000 has a wingspan of 104 ft (31.7 m) and is designed to operate from short runways thanks in part to its Smooth Flĕx Wing, which is designed to provide maximum control and stability across a broad range of speeds. Power is provided by a pair of GE Passport engines that crank out 18,920 lb of thrust, giving it not only near-supersonic speed, but a flight ceiling of 51,000 ft (15,600 m).

The flight deck boasts a suite of advanced avionics, including four large displays, fly-by-wire side stick flight controls, a Head-Up Display (HUD), Enhanced Vision System (EVS), Synthetic Vision System (SVS), graphical flight planning, Multi-Scan weather radar, and Performance Based Navigation (PBN).

The interior cabin, which is divided into four full-size bespoke living zones, has what Bombardier claims has the lowest cabin altitude with a pressure equivalent to 2,900 ft (884 m) when flying at 41,000 ft (12,500 m). In addition the air is renewed in as little as every 90 seconds and is run through a HEPA filter for greater cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the cabin's Dynamic Daylight Simulation lighting uses red and blue LEDs programmed to simulate or suppress the body's production of melatonin to reduce jet lag. Available cabin amenities run to a large galley, a full-size bed, stand-up shower, l’Opéra directional audio sound system and available 4K monitor, "zero-gravity" seats, Ka-band internet, and a private crew cabin for long-range flights.

"Today, Bombardier solidifies once more its position as the leader in business aviation with the newest member of the industry-leading Global family," said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Global 8000 aircraft leverages the outstanding attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft, providing our customers with a flagship aircraft of a new era. We remain unmatched, which for an innovation-focused team like us, is great."

The Bombardier Global 8000 will go into service in 2025 and is introduced in the video below.

Global 8000

Source: Bombardier

David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

