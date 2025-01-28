Boom plans to go supersonic tomorrow: How to watch

After 10 months of flight testing, Boom Supersonic has announced that it will make the first supersonic flight of its XB-1 prototype tomorrow at 7:45 am PST in the skies over the Mojave Desert in California. Here's how to watch.

When Concorde first took to the air in 1969, it was as great a technological achievement as the Moon landings and was hoped to herald the start of an age of commercial supersonic travel. It turned out to be a false start, with only about a dozen of the super jets going into service with the British and French national airlines as a high-status offering.

However, the promise is still there, with the possibility of us one day seeing as many supersonic commercial transports on intercontinental routes as their subsonic counterparts, and some companies like Boom are keen to get in on the ground floor.

It’s almost time. We’re targeting Jan. 28 for XB-1 to break the sound barrier.



Beginning at 7:45am PST/10:45am EST/3:45pm GMT, watch the @Starlink livestream on https://t.co/QyyAxNkg4U, hosted by former Chief Concorde Pilot for British Airways Mike Bannister, and XB-1 experts… pic.twitter.com/HFR3C7ul5X — Boom Supersonic (@boomaero) January 27, 2025

Since March 2024, Boom has carried out 11 test flights as it gradually pushed the envelope toward breaking the sound barrier. Tomorrow's flight of the 68-ft-long (21-m) XB-1 prototype will be conducted in a special air corridor reserved for supersonic aircraft. During the 38-minute flight at an altitude of 34.000 ft (10,000 m), the aircraft is expected to reach Mach 1.1, which is half of the ultimate goal of Mach 2.2.

If you want to tune into the action, Boom is providing a livestream feed.

Source: Boom Supersonic