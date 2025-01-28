© 2025 New Atlas
Aircraft

Boom plans to go supersonic tomorrow: How to watch

By David Szondy
January 27, 2025
Boom plans to go supersonic tomorrow: How to watch
The XB-1 has made 11 test flights so far
The XB-1 has made 11 test flights so far
View 1 Image
The XB-1 has made 11 test flights so far
1/1
The XB-1 has made 11 test flights so far

After 10 months of flight testing, Boom Supersonic has announced that it will make the first supersonic flight of its XB-1 prototype tomorrow at 7:45 am PST in the skies over the Mojave Desert in California. Here's how to watch.

When Concorde first took to the air in 1969, it was as great a technological achievement as the Moon landings and was hoped to herald the start of an age of commercial supersonic travel. It turned out to be a false start, with only about a dozen of the super jets going into service with the British and French national airlines as a high-status offering.

However, the promise is still there, with the possibility of us one day seeing as many supersonic commercial transports on intercontinental routes as their subsonic counterparts, and some companies like Boom are keen to get in on the ground floor.

Since March 2024, Boom has carried out 11 test flights as it gradually pushed the envelope toward breaking the sound barrier. Tomorrow's flight of the 68-ft-long (21-m) XB-1 prototype will be conducted in a special air corridor reserved for supersonic aircraft. During the 38-minute flight at an altitude of 34.000 ft (10,000 m), the aircraft is expected to reach Mach 1.1, which is half of the ultimate goal of Mach 2.2.

If you want to tune into the action, Boom is providing a livestream feed.

Source: Boom Supersonic

Tags

AircraftBoomSupersonicFlight Tests
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!