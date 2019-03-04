The French and the British had a very different view of the project. To the British, it was a practical commercial enterprise designed to advance technology and turn a profit at the end of the day. To the French, it was a prestige project designed to show the world that France, still smarting for defeat in the last war and a series of postwar setbacks, was still a world power. The result was a constant stream of arguments between the two sides, with the French insisting on continuing work even in the face of astronomical cost overruns. But it also meant that everything was scrutinized down to the last period and comma.