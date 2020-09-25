© 2020 New Atlas
Aircraft

Ground testing completed for Rolls-Royce ACCEL electric aircraft tech

By Ben Coxworth
September 25, 2020
Ground testing completed for R...
The ionBird testing rig
The ionBird testing rig
View 2 Images
The ACCEL project plane
1/2
The ACCEL project plane
The ionBird testing rig
2/2
The ionBird testing rig

Last year, we heard how Rolls-Royce was developing what it claims will be the world's fastest electric airplane, the ACCEL. Now, the company has announced that it has completed ground testing of the technology that will be used in the aircraft.

To recap our previous coverage, plans call for the single-seater ACCEL to incorporate three axial 750R electric motors in its 500-hp powertrain. Power will be provided by a battery pack consisting of over 6,000 individual cells, offering a range of 200 mi (320 km) on a single charge.

Rolls-Royce claims that the plane's top speed should be over 300 mph (480 km/h).

The technology has now been tested in a full-scale replica of the aircraft's core, called the ionBird. This name pays tribute to the term "iron bird," which describes the propulsion-testing rigs traditionally used in the development of conventional aircraft.

The ACCEL project plane
The ACCEL project plane

The ground testing involved running the propeller up to its full speed of approximately 2,400 rpm, optimizing the performance of the system, and gathering data for further analysis.

ACCEL should be making its first flight later this year, with its attempt at a record-breaking flight scheduled for early next year.

"The completion of ground-testing for the ACCEL project is a great achievement for the team and is another important step towards a world record attempt," says Rob Watson, director of Rolls-Royce Electrical.

ionBird can be seen in action, in the video below.

Source: Rolls-Royce

Rolls Royce ACCEL ground testing

Tags

AircraftElectric AircraftRolls RoyceWorld's Fastest
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More