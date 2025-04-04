High performance E1000 AX can land itself when the pilot can't

At the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, Epic Aircraft has unveiled its high-performance personal and business aircraft, the E1000 AX, which can land itself at the touch of a button in an emergency. In fact, you don't even need the button.

Though it shows up in films and TV shows regularly, flying a plane when the pilot is unconscious is not easy. It's actually terrifying. Just the simple task of keeping the aircraft flying straight and level is a hair-raising prospect for the neophyte. Oh, sure, you could switch on the autopilot – provided the plane has one, you know what it looks like, where it is, how to turn it on, and what to do after that.

With its single-engine, turbine prop E1000 AX, Epic Aircraft hopes to sell peace of mind along with the 25 additional features installed in the successor to the E1000 GX. The E1000 AX already boasts some impressive bits and pieces, including a 1,200-hp Pratt & Whitney PT6-67A engine, a maximum cruising speed of 333 knots (383 mph, 617 km/h), an operating ceiling of 34,000 ft (10,000 m), and a payload of 1,150 lb (521 kg). However, what really makes it stand out is its automatic features.

E1000 AX

Equipped with the Garmin Autothrottle and the G100 NXi system, the E1000 AX has the ability to take over much of the donkey work of flying by controlling the throttles. It can not only set the optimum power for takeoff and landing, it can handle emergencies like sudden drops in power, overheating, overspeed, underspeed, and general engine failures by not only dealing with the throttles, but by monitoring the flaps and undercarriage positions.

But the party piece is the Garmin Autoland that, by the simple push of an obvious button by anyone, including a passenger, can take over the entire task of landing the aircraft if the pilot is unable to handle the controls. If they can't find the button or there aren't any passengers, the Autoland can determine if the pilot is flying the plane. If not, the system takes over automatically.

It's all very science-fiction-like. The Autoland assesses the situation based on its programming, seeks out the best airport in the vicinity and steers toward it, navigating around any hazards of terrain or weather it might encounter. It can even communicate with air traffic control and reassure the passengers – though I'd like to see how it manages that latter case.

Cockpit of the E1000 AX Epic Aircraft

"The E1000 AX is a testament to our team’s passionate and ongoing commitment to adding automated, safety-enhancing tools and technology for pilots and passengers," said Doug King, CEO of Epic Aircraft. "We are dedicated to setting a new standard in safety as well as performance and comfort.

“The E1000 AX is also equipped with the best autopilot. The Garmin GFC 700 AFCS provides flight director, autopilot, yaw damper, automatic and manual electric trim capabilities and brings a high level of digital sophistication to flight control.

“Our cockpit and cabin spaciousness and comfort is unmatched. The E1000 AX features CoolView windows for both the cockpit and cabin. This advanced, gold barrier system blocks over 73% of infrared or heat coming through the windows. The cabin offers category-leading legroom, the cockpit accommodates pilots as tall as 6 ‘8″ (203 cm). And to the delight of pilots and passengers, everyone on board has access to high-speed Internet through Starlink."

