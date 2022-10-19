Honda Aviation unveils fuel-efficient HondaJet Elite II business jet

Honda Aircraft's stable of light business jets is one airframe bigger after the company introduced its HondaJet Elite II at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida.

Billed as the most fuel-efficient, fastest, highest and farthest flying aircraft in its class, the HondaJet Elite II is powered by twin GE Honda Aero Engines HF120s set in an Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration for better performance on short, unfinished runways. In addition the nose, wing, and composite fuselage are constructed for Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) to improve performance and efficiency.

Despite its small size, the Elite II has an extended range of 1,547 nm (1,780 miles, 2,865 km) thanks to its ability to carry 3,100 lb (1,406 kg) of fuel, up from 2,900 lb (1,315 kg), and the jet has an increased gross weight of 11,100 lb (5,035 kg).

Honda says that, beginning in 2023, the Elite II will have a new, bespoke avionics suite based on the Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck that includes a Stabilized Approach system that provides the pilot with audio and video prompts for a stable landing approach, Autothrottle to reduce the pilot's workload by keeping the engines within the programmed flight characteristics, and Garmin Emergency Autoland that allows the aircraft to land itself without human assistance. Also, there is a new Ground Spoiler, which maximizes brake efficiency by dumping lift on landing to place more weight on the landing gear.

Outside, the Elite II has the options of a Black Edition or Corporate Scheme Design liveries. Inside, the interior colors now include Onyx, which is a neutral greige cabin theme with mid-tone wood accents; and Steel for a light cool gray theme with high contrast marble accents.

Along with these is new aisle flooring with a hardwood herringbone and plank patterns, a nose-to-tail acoustic system, LED lighting with a soft indigo nighttime setting, and ground illumination for the main entry door. The crew seats even have an extra three inches of legroom and the pilot seats have sheepskin covers.

"The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort, and style," said Hideto Yamasaki, President & CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. "We are also excited to take our aircraft forward on the journey of automation by bringing new technologies to the market next year."

If you're in the market, an Elite II will set you back US$6.95 million.

The video below introduces the HondaJet Elite II.

Source: Honda Aviation