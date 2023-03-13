© 2023 New Atlas
Lufthansa to reinvent the long-haul flight and Business Class experience

By Bridget Borgobello
March 13, 2023
Lufthansa to reinvent the long-haul flight and Business Class experience
The new Allegris Business-class boasts a spacious single seat with extra work space
The new Allegris Business-class boasts a spacious single seat with extra work space
German airline Lufthansa is reinventing the long-haul international travel experience with a dramatic makeover to its new fleet. The new Allegris Business Class will see seven different category options offered for the first time, in addition to being jammed-packed with high-tech, comfort, privacy, and style. Lufthansa is contributing an epic 2.5 billion Euros (US$2.67 billion) into the new fleet over the next two years, which is its biggest investment to date.

“The Allegris Business Class cabin experience is rooted in a year-long, multi-faceted co-creation program of primary research and ideation conducted by Pearson Lloyd and Lufthansa, alongside sector partners,” said Pearson Lloyd . “This encompassed an over-arching industry review, individual passenger interviews, high-level creative workshops, mega-trend mapping and creating new user profiles and future landscapes.”

The new Allegris Business Class is designed by esteemed London-based design studio Pearson Lloyd. Highlights include a modular, multi-seat design that can accommodate up to seven, temperature-controlled heating and cooling within the seats, a shoulder comfort sink-in design plus improved privacy, 27-inch monitors, a personal tablet for an additional screening option, noise-canceling headphones, a minimum two-meter long bed, a wireless charging module, extra storage, design lighting, a personal wardrobe, and a minibar. In addition, personal devices such as mobile phones and wireless headphones can be synced via Bluetooth to the entertainment system.

The new standard Allegris Business-class boasts a modular seat design with aisle access
The new standard Allegris Business-class boasts a modular seat design with aisle access

“Pearson Lloyd’s research made clear that Business Class is not what it used to be,” added the studio. “It is no longer a one-note category for corporate travel. With more people in control of where and how they work, business travel has opened up to a broader user base of travelers who do not want to compromise their travel experience... Given the multiplicity of user needs, a single-concept solution would inevitably compromise the experience.”

The Business Class seating options shape up with suites in the first row with a double suite on the inside and single suites by the windows, an Extra-Space Seat option boasting a spacious single seat with extra work space, a window seat with added privacy, a seat with an extra-long bed measuring 2.2 m (7.2 ft), a privacy window seat with baby bassinet, a double seat positioned in the last row where two neighboring seats can be combined to form a double berth with a retractable center console, and a classic option with aisle access.

The Business Class will, for the first time, see seven different category options on offer
The Business Class will, for the first time, see seven different category options on offer

In order to optimize the individual passenger experience, Pearson Lloyd tailor-made every aircraft seat to precisely fit its designated airplane. Over an extensive period of eight years, ergonomic full-scale prototype models of every seat for Lufthansa's long-haul B747-8, B777-9, A350, and B787-9 aircraft were constructed. Through extensive human-scale testing, Pearson Lloyd was able to ensure that the seats not only met the needs of a diverse range of users, but also maximized cabin efficiency, manufacturing processes, and utilization of materials and resources during production.

Lufthansa Allegris is also set to introduce its new First Class options in 2024 onboard the newly delivered Airbus A350s, which will include a Suite Plus configuration for guests traveling together.

"Every guest has their own understanding of premium, which is why we focus on maximum individuality and exclusivity,” said Jens Ritter, CEO of The Lufthansa Group. “The First Class Suite Plus conveys the feeling of privacy and individuality similar to a hotel room – only at an altitude of eleven kilometers. The Allegris range promises individuality, exclusivity, and premium service along the entire travel chain."

Noteworthy features include personal suites complete with a wardrobe, spacious dining table, full-width screens, heated and cooled seats, a sink-in shoulder feature, and a wireless charging module.

Allegris First Class Suite Plus conveys the feeling of privacy similar to a hotel room
Allegris First Class Suite Plus conveys the feeling of privacy similar to a hotel room

The Lufthansa Allegris fleet will also feature a new Premium Economy Class, boasting a modern hard-shell seat design. The seats feature a generous pitch of 99 cm (39 in), as well as a personal central armrest with wireless charging for mobile devices and noise-canceling headphones.

Meanwhile, the new Economy Class also has some exciting features, including a greater seat pitch of 79 cm (31 in), tablet holders, USB ports, and additional comfort in the first rows with a seat pitch of 86 cm (34 in). Passengers also have the option to book a free seat next to them, and the entire cabin has been upgraded with a new in-flight entertainment system featuring large monitors and Bluetooth connectivity to connect personal devices. Additionally, “Human Centric Lighting” has been implemented to help passengers reduce post-flight jet lag.

The new Allegris Economy Class includes a greater seat pitch of 79 cm (31 in), tablet holders, and USB ports
The new Allegris Economy Class includes a greater seat pitch of 79 cm (31 in), tablet holders, and USB ports

Lufthansa has incorporated it sustainable objectives into the new design as well, with all 27,000 seats, as well as blankets, cushions, and covers, being made from recyclable materials. The airline's comprehensive sustainable initiative will see modernization of over 200 new short- and long-haul aircraft, with the Lufthansa Group hoping to significantly reduce the average CO2 emissions of its fleet. According to Lufthansa, the ultra-modern "Dreamliner" (Boeing 787-9) long-haul aircraft is expected to consume approximately 2.5 liters (0.66 gal) of kerosene per passenger for every 100 km (62 miles) of flight distance, which is up to 30% less than the previous model.

By the end of 2025 over 80 new aircraft will be equipped with the new Allegris design. The Boeing 789 will be introduced before the end of 2023, while the Airbus A350-900 will also be the first to introduce the new First Class in 2024.

The Lufthansa Group aims to achieve a carbon-neutral status by 2050 and intends to cut its net CO2 emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2019, using a combination of reduction and compensation measures. The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) last year validated the Group's reduction plan for 2030.

Source: The Lufthansa Group

Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Edward Vix
I would have expected the business class seats would go fully flat, and the article says as much ("a minimum two-meter long bed"), but it doesn't look as if they would even recline much, and no picture is provided so I can't imagine how that would work.