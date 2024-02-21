Super-simple Skyryse One helicopter is flown via one stick and two screens

How hard could it be to fly a helicopter if the controls consisted of just one stick and two touchscreens? That's exactly what the case is with the recently announced Skyryse One, which could be yours for just shy of $2 million.

California-based aviation company Skyryse has been around since 2016, during which time it has been hard at work on a semi-autonomous piloting system that can be retrofitted into existing third-party helicopters. The One is the first helicopter to be designed with that tech already "baked in," resulting in a radically simplified cockpit.

Called SkyOS, the aircraft's operating system incorporates what's known as fly-by-wire technology.

Similar to drive-by-wire in cars, this setup substitutes electrical wiring for the complex mechanical connections that traditionally link cockpit controls to their associated flight components. Because of this arrangement, conventional controls such as a cyclic stick, collective lever, throttle and anti-torque pedals don't all have to be physically present in the cockpit – their functions can just be programmed into SkyOS.

The Skyryse One will come standard with a Rolls Royce RR300 engine Skyryse

All of that being said, Skyryse is quick to point out that SkyOS is not a full autopilot system. The human pilot is still responsible for steering the helicopter via its single four-axis control stick, although they certainly are helped out in a number of ways.

For starters, by continuously analyzing pilot input, environmental conditions, aircraft status and flight parameters, SkyOS is able to automatically keep the aircraft in a safe flight envelope (an optimum combination of factors such as airspeed and altitude). There's also a Hover Assist function, which keeps the helicopter hovering stably even if the pilot releases the stick.

Simple swipes of the touchscreens start the engine and perform the rest of the startup procedure, plus they activate automated takeoff and landing functions.

Additionally, if an engine power failure is detected, SkyOS will automatically enter into autorotation mode. Flight functions such as glide, flare and landing will then be automated, although the pilot will still also maintain manual control in order to get to the ground as safely as possible.

We're told that the Skyryse One will be able to carry at least four passengers along with a full tank of fuel Skyryse

With all this automation, one might wonder what sort of training is required in order to legally fly the thing.

"All that's needed is a standard helicopter Private Pilot License," Skyryse VP of communications Ray Wert tells us. "If you’re already licensed for an airplane, it’s only an additional 20 hours of flight training in a Skyryse One."

The company is currently accepting US$2,500 deposits from prospective buyers, which will go towards a special introductory price of $1.8 million. Deliveries should begin next year, after airworthiness certification has been granted. Wert says that full specifications will be released closer to that time.

Source: Skyryse

