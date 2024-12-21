© 2024 New Atlas
Watch: Groundbreaking Australian VTOL makes its first-ever flight

By Ben Coxworth
December 21, 2024
The flight took place at a "remote location" in Australia
STRIX takes to the air for the first time
The VTOL waits for takeoff from the pad
The flight took place at a "remote location" in Australia
BAE Systems has announced that STRIX, a new type of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft, made its first flight in late October. The flight was reportedly successful, paving the way for production of the unique aircraft.

STRIX is being developed via a partnership between BAE Systems Australia and Australian aeronautical technology company Innovaero.

Designed primarily for military use, the uncrewed tail-sitting VTOL was unveiled to the public last February at Australia's Avalon Air Show. It's capable of flying autonomously or by long-range remote control.

The aircraft's two offset wings can be folded in when it's not in use, making it small enough to be rolled (on its four small wheels) into a standard-size shipping container for transit. When it's time to take flight, STRIX doesn't require a runway.

The VTOL sits at an upward-slanted angle even when at rest. Once its four propellers kick in, its nose rises up until the whole thing is standing vertically on its two back wheels. It then performs a nose-up vertical takeoff, transitioning into a horizontal orientation for forward flight. It likewise lands vertically before settling down onto all fours.

Plans call for the production version of STRIX to have a hybrid fuel/electric power system, which should allow it to carry a 160-kg (353-lb) payload over a distance of up to 800 km (500 miles).

The full-scale prototype that flew in October – at a remote location in Australia – was entirely electrically powered "to fast-track flight testing and reduce program risk." According to BAE, the flight successfully demonstrated the ability of STRIX's Vehicle Management System to autonomously control the aircraft during launch, maneuver, sustained hover, and recovery. An operator stood by to take remote manual control at any time if needed, but never had to do so.

"Major flight test objectives were achieved, including safe and autonomous control of an all-new VTOL aircraft configuration never flown before in the history of flight," said Andrew Gresham, Managing Director of BAE Systems Australia’s Defence Delivery business unit.

STRIX Achieves First Flight Milestone

Source: BAE Systems

