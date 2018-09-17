New bike seat will give your butt wingsView gallery - 2 images
Pain and numbness in the butt/crotch is a common complaint among cyclists, which has led to the development of various types of saddles that are claimed to address the problem. One of the latest, the Canadian-designed Airo Bike Seat, utilizes flexing "Wing-Springs" on either side.
The two outrigger Wing-Springs raise and support the rider's ischial tuberosities ("sit bones"), reportedly keeping the tender perineal area between them from pressing down against the grooved middle section of the saddle.
Additionally, the Wing-Springs independently pivot up and down as the rider shifts their sit-bone pressure from side to side as they pedal – this is said to reduce the pressure exerted on those areas, as compared to regular saddles that don't move in response to pressure. The springs are also claimed to help absorb road vibrations, making for a comfier ride.
Other features include integrated gel padding, a flexible horn (the saddle's middle section) that bends to absorb pressure when riders are leaning forward, and standard steel alloy rails that should allow the saddle to be mounted on most regular seatpost clamps.
The Airo Bike Seat is available in two versions – a 180-mm-wide/561-gram Active model for general riding, plus a lighter and narrower 155-mm/535-gram Sport model aimed more at road racers and mountain bikers. Both are priced at US$100, with free shipping currently being offered within Canada and the US.
It's demonstrated in the video below.
Source: Airo
