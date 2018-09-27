Utilizing an onboard floor plan of the hotel, along with laser and radar sensors that allow it to detect and avoid obstacles, the robot will then autonomously make its way toward the guest's room at a top speed of one meter per second (3.6 km/h or 2.2 mph). Directional laser markers projected onto the floor will let people know which way it's headed, while a Wi-Fi communications system will allow it to summon elevators and select floors.