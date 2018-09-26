It was already known that solar activity could affect the ionosphere, which in turn can affect radio communications, radar, and other technologies. But what the Reading team found was a correlation between the time of 152 large Allied bombing raids and a decrease in electron concentration over Slough. According to the team, a similar effect was not seen during the German Blitz by the Luftwaffe against British cities and airfields, because the attacks were around the clock rather than intermittent like the later Allied raids. In addition, the Allies used bombs that weighed as much as 10 tonnes (11 tons) each, compared to the smaller German bombs.