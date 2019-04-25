HALE UAVs, which are also known as high altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS), have a range of potential applications, including as flying cell phone towers, for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue, border patrol and mapping – all without the expense associated with launching satellites into orbit. We've seen a number of solar-powered HALE UAVs take to the air in recent years targeting such applications, and with the release of Anylight Solar for HALE that number only looks set to increase.