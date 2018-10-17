Amazon's IPX8-rated Kindle Paperwhite can be dunked underwater for 60 minutesView gallery - 10 images
Amazon has rolled out yet another version of its popular Kindle e-reader, introducing a thinner and lighter Paperwhite with double the storage. The new version brings some premium trimmings to Amazon's mid-level e-reader, most notably in the form of high-level waterproofing for relaxing reading in the tub or by the pool.
The 8 GB of storage onboard the new Paperwhite doubles that of the previous generation, with a 32 GB version also available for bookworms with a real appetite. It is also the lightest and thinnest Paperwhite produced yet, with a thickness of 8.18 mm (0.32 in) and weight of just 182 g (6.4 oz).
The six-inch display sits inside a new flush-front design and boasts a 300 ppi resolution, with five integrated LEDs for reading at night and an adjustable front light to account for glare in the day.
Last year, Amazon brought IPX8 waterproof rating to its premium Kindle Oasis, which means the e-reader can endure up to 60 minutes of submersion in two meters (6.5 ft) of freshwater. The new Paperwhite is the first of the series to also boast the same capability.
Like all models across the Kindle range, the new Paperwhite is Wi-Fi enabled, comes with Bluetooth built in and features Audible functionality so users can switch to audio versions of the books with little effort.
Amazon has also made some tweaks to the software, giving the home menu a makeover to include personalized reading achievements, such as how many days you've read in the past month. The Kindle can also now save multiple customized settings, such as fonts and boldness levels, allowing users to more easily change up their reading experience.
Pricing starts at US$130 for the 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite, with the 32 GB model priced at $160. Shipping kicks of November 7.
Source: Amazon
