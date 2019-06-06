The new version unveiled at Amazon's re:MARS (Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics and Space) Conference in Las Vegas carries over the hybrid flight capabilities of the last drone, which was revealed in 2015. It can take off and land vertically like a helicopter and then transition to horizontal flight like an airplane. It does this by simply tilting its body forward so that the propellor guards actually turn into wings of sorts, making for more efficient movement through the air. It also has more options when choosing a flight path, with six degrees of freedom instead of a typical four.