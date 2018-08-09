If you look at a list of sea life, you'll notice that none of the sea mammals have gills. There are a number of reasons for this, but one of the biggest is that mammals have very high metabolisms that require a lot of oxygen to support. If you take a liter (34 oz) of air, it will hold 200 ml (6.76 oz) of oxygen. But if you have water, that comes out to only 5 to 10 ml (0.17 to 0.34 oz) of oxygen per liter. That's fine for cold-blooded fish, but an artificial gill worn by a person must process 10 to 20 times more water by volume than air, or 100 liters (26.5 gal) per minute at 100 percent efficiency to keep the diver alive.