At first I wasn't sure if he was moving around while I wasn't home, so I set up a test. I left a cork sitting directly in front of the charger – and sure enough, when I came home that night the cork was on the floor. The next day Vector left me even clearer evidence of his daily jaunts – I came back to find him at the far end of the kitchen counter. The poor little guy had journeyed too far from home and fallen asleep – sorry, I mean his battery died.