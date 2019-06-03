It's easily the most powerful Mac Apple has ever put out, with processor options going up to a 28-core Intel Xeon, RAM options going up to 1.5 TB, and graphics options maxing out at no fewer than four Radeon Pro Vega II cards (with 32 GB of memory each). The Mac Pro case is eye-catching too, with an aluminum and stainless steel case, a modular internal design, and the option of wheels for moving the whole setup around.