Wild and wonderful designs hit the beach in wintry Toronto

By Adam Williams
February 28, 2023
Wild and wonderful designs hit the beach in wintry Toronto
Conrad makes up one of the eight winning designs of the 2023 Winter Stations competition in Toronto. The project was designed by Novak Djogo & Daniel Joshua Vanderhorst, from Canada, and is a heartfelt tribute to a beloved local raccoon who died in 2015
3 Surfaces Pavilion was designed by S-AR, from Mexico. It consists of three distinct surfaces that enables visitors to go inside the pavilion, or to stand, sit, or lie on it in different positions
Delighthouse was designed by Nick Green & Greig Pirrie, from the United Kingdom. It's inspired by lighthouses in coastal settings across Canada and elsewhere, and has a colorful exterior that's meant to evoke a lighthearted sense of play
Winter-net was designed by Chiun Lee, Diana Si, Justin Park, Razmik Garboushian, Likhita Varikuti, and Simon Liao, who were supervised by David Correa and Fiona Lim Tung from the University of Waterloo Department of Agriculture. The project envisions the nets capturing falling snow and creating interesting shadows and forms. Visitors are also encouraged to play with the snow and make their own shapes
Ripple Hut was designed by Cesar Rodriguez Perfetti, Jake Kroft, Breno Gualter, and Dean Roumanis, who were supervised by Associate Professor Vincent Hui from the Toronto Metropolitan University Department of Architectural Science. It consists of a collection of canoes arranged either side of the lifeguard station, with their structural connections depicting ripples in the water
Life Line was designed by WeatherstonBruer Associates, from Canada. Participants are encouraged to roll a ball inside the tubular installation and hear an interesting wind chime melody as the ball travels through
We[AR] was designed by Saina Amin, Craig Klomp, Lauren Mac Isaac, Catherine Yan, Mahmoud Afshari, Kaveh Eshraghian, and Roozbeh Moayyedian, with Assistant Professor Afshin Ashari from the University of Guelph, School of Environmental Design & Rural Development. The project is an interactive virtual installation that considers social issues and unity in the face of societal crises
the (Home) was designed by Scott Shields Architects, Canada. It consists of a simple pavilion-like structure with brightly colored walls that are designed to offer a constantly changing experience throughout the day and night
Each year, the Winter Stations competition transforms beach lifeguard stations in Toronto into temporary structures for part of the Northern Hemisphere's winter season. The winning designs for 2023 have now been revealed and consist of an eclectic collection of huts, art installations, and simple shelters.

Now in its 9th year, the 2023 Winter Stations is located at Toronto's Woodbine beach. There are eight winners this time around, which are made up of five designs selected from hundreds of submissions worldwide, alongside three additional student designs that hail from local universities.

The structures aren't really meant to be practical, but are instead intended as a means of providing some artistic inspiration and to give people a reason to wrap up warm and head down to the beach during winter, before the Winter Stations are removed once spring comes to Canada and the lifeguard stations are once again used for their intended purpose.

This year's theme is Radiance and would-be designers were asked to "celebrate their growth, inner strength, and freedom in defining and showing what Radiance means to them." We've highlighted a couple of examples below, but you can see them all in our gallery.

the (Home) was designed by Canada's Scott Shields Architects and takes the form of a simple house-like pavilion with bright walls that create colorful changing patterns, both during the day and when it's illuminated at night.

"With the world moving through major economic and political changes while still recovering from years of pandemic, we imagine the best manifestation of this year's theme of radiance in a simple definition of Home," said the designer. "Home, whether it's a space or beloved neighborhood, is a place blessed, where one feels security, strength and freedom thus casting a radiance of inner beauty and potential to the outside world."

Life Line was designed by WeatherstonBruer Associates, also from Canada, and its tubular design is meant to reference the infrastructure found at the waterfront. Visitors place a ball at the top of the tube, which is on a slope, sending it rolling through a series of wind chimes, creating an interesting soundscape.

"Radiance is a collective experience," said the designer. "The act of emitting and receiving positivity has an impact that reaches far beyond its origin point. Life Line proposes an interactive station that materializes the transfer of joy through a shared, auditory experience."

The eight Winter Stations will remain in place until late March, after which time two winning designs will be chosen to appear in a satellite exhibit in Mississauga, Canada, from late March to September. In addition, a Spring Stations exhibit featuring four of the winning designs will also be placed in the Sir Casimir Gzowski Park in Toronto.

If you can't make the trip in person, check out the gallery for a look at the rest of this year's winners.

Source: Winter Stations

