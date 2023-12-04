© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Compact but clever multipurpose house wins World Interior of the Year

By Adam Williams
December 04, 2023
Compact but clever multipurpose house wins World Interior of the Year
19 Waterloo Street, by Australia's SJB, has been declared the 2023 WAF World Interior of the Year
19 Waterloo Street, by Australia's SJB, has been declared the 2023 WAF World Interior of the Year
View 7 Images
19 Waterloo Street's interior design focuses on maximizing the small space available
1/7
19 Waterloo Street's interior design focuses on maximizing the small space available
19 Waterloo Street is located in a busy area overwhelmed by surrounding warehouses and other buildings that once served Sydney's textile trade
2/7
19 Waterloo Street is located in a busy area overwhelmed by surrounding warehouses and other buildings that once served Sydney's textile trade
19 Waterloo Street's exterior has been enlivened with reclaimed brick and a decorative gate, as well as a rooftop terrace with lush greenery
3/7
19 Waterloo Street's exterior has been enlivened with reclaimed brick and a decorative gate, as well as a rooftop terrace with lush greenery
19 Waterloo Street's interior design focuses on natural light and ventilation to mitigate its compact interior spaces
4/7
19 Waterloo Street's interior design focuses on natural light and ventilation to mitigate its compact interior spaces
19 Waterloo Street, by Australia's SJB, has been declared the 2023 WAF World Interior of the Year
5/7
19 Waterloo Street, by Australia's SJB, has been declared the 2023 WAF World Interior of the Year
19 Waterloo Street is topped by a rooftop terrace
6/7
19 Waterloo Street is topped by a rooftop terrace
19 Waterloo Street's lush bathroom includes a double shower and is topped by a skylight
7/7
19 Waterloo Street's lush bathroom includes a double shower and is topped by a skylight
View gallery - 7 images

Alongside the main World Architecture Festival, the World Festival of Interiors has also recently taken place in Singapore. The event's judges have declared 19 Waterloo Street in Sydney, by SJB, as the winner of the World Interior of the Year for its clever installation of a multipurpose corner terraced house onto a compact site.

Completed this year, 19 Waterloo Street is located in a busy area that's dominated by surrounding houses, warehouses and other buildings that once served Sydney's textile trade, and the project also included the refurbishment of an adjacent existing terrace.

Its exterior is enlivened with reclaimed brick that was left over from another nearby project, plus a decorative gate, and it's topped by a rooftop terrace with lush greenery.

SJB has put a lot of effort into ensuring the compact 69 sq m (742 sq ft) residence can host a shop, a self-contained apartment and a main home. The rooms are quite small and the ceilings low, so to mitigate this, natural light and ventilation were both major focuses of the project.

19 Waterloo Street's lush bathroom includes a double shower and is topped by a skylight
19 Waterloo Street's lush bathroom includes a double shower and is topped by a skylight

The decor also uses warm materials like brick and wood to great effect, creating an inviting home. The bathroom is well done and includes a large skylight and some lush greenery, while in another nice touch, a new painting by Nicholas Harding was commissioned for the living room and has been hung so that it is visible from the street to passersby.

"From the street the facade is punched with a random set of openings, but once inside, these reveal a highly tuned stack of rooms," said the WAF's press release. "Judges felt that 'these generated a satisfying alignment and play of light.' There are unique furniture pieces and a work of art that was commissioned as a catalyst for the project.

"Craft and detail are everywhere, partly as a result of using materials salvaged from other projects. Judges described this winning interior project as 'not only a building or an interior, but a pocket-sized tour de force.'"

Sources: WAF, SJB Promena

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionWorld Architecture FestivalHouseHomeInterior Design
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!