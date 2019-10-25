© 2019 New Atlas
NYC skyscraper's observation deck isn't for the faint of heart

By Adam Williams
October 25, 2019
The Edge observation deck is due to open in March 2020
Floor 101 of 30 Hudson Yards will comprise a restaurant, bar, café and event space operated by London-based Rhubarb Hospitality Group
The center of the Edge observation deck features a glazed floor area
The entire Edge observation deck weighs in at 765,000 lb
Named 30 Hudson Yards, the mixed-use supertall skycraper is designed by KPF and rises to a height of 387 m (1,269 ft)
Structurally, the observation deck consists of 3,000 sq ft (278 sq m) of glass, divided into 79 panels
The Edge observation deck will offer choice views of NYC
The project is part of the massive Hudson Yards development
The project is part of the massive Hudson Yards development

Work is nearing completion on a supertall skyscraper in New York City that will boast the highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere. The dramatic viewing point will offer choice views of the area but probably isn't a good fit for those afraid of heights as it features a glazed floor and walls.

Named 30 Hudson Yards, the mixed-use office tower is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) and rises to a height of 387 m (1,269 ft). It's actually one of a pair of towers, along with 10 Hudson Yards, that tilt away from each other and, as its name suggests, is also part of the same massive Hudson Yards development that hosts Heatherwick Studio's Vessel.

The entire Edge observation deck weighs in at 765,000 lb

The observation deck itself is named the Edge and is located near the top of the tower at the 100th floor, which is a height of 344 m (1,131 ft). It juts out 80 ft (24.8 m) and measures 7,500 sq ft (696 sq m). It has a large glazed section at its center and angled glass walls allowing visitors to lean out over the city streets below.

The press release promises excellent views of the Big Apple's iconic skyline and of New Jersey and New York State for up to 80 miles (128 km), if visibility is ideal.

The center of the Edge observation deck features a glazed floor area

Structurally, the observation deck consists of 3,000 sq ft (278 sq m) of glass, divided into 79 panels which were made in Germany and Italy. Each panel is 9 ft (2.7 m) tall and weighs 1,200 lb (544 kg). The whole thing is bolted together and anchored to the east- and south-facing sides of the skyscraper and weighs in at 765,000 lb (346,998 kg).

The Edge is due to open in March 2020, and if you're so inclined, you can book your tickets now.

Sources: KPF, Hudson Yards

