Boulder-like 3D-printed homes will feature up to three floors

Most 3D-printed homes are currently arranged on one floor, which can obviously be a little limiting. However, an upcoming project in the Netherlands shows that this might not be the case for long as it will build new houses that will include up to three floors, showcasing the increasing complexity of 3D-printed architecture.

Back in 2021 we reported on the Netherlands' first 3D-printed home, which was modeled after a boulder. The same team is behind these new homes, which are being created under the name Project Milestone, and they will again be conceived as habitable boulders that are suited to their woodland setting in Boschuil, Eindhoven.

It's worth pointing out that we have seen 3D printed houses with more than one floor before, though they're uncommon. One example consisted of a concrete shell with a wooden frame on top, while the other was a prototype two-story home made for research.

A 3D printer will be used to extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the various sections of the home 3DPrintedHouse

There will be be four homes in total for Project Milestone, which will be split into two models. The first will consist of three floors and a total floorspace of 127 sq m (almost 1,370 sq ft), while the second will have two floors and 114 sq m (roughly 1,230 sq ft). All will have three bedrooms and are intended for families of up to four people.

The homes will be printed in sections in a nearby factory. To create the sections, a 3D printer will extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the basic shapes, which will then be transported to the site and put together by human builders. Humans will also be tasked with finishing off the interiors, doors, roof, and anything else required.

The 3D-printed homes are up for sale and cost €570,000 - €655,000 (roughly US$630,000 - $730,000). The plan is for them to begin construction in early 2025, with completion expected in mid-2025.

Source: 3DPrintedHouse