© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Boulder-like 3D-printed homes will feature up to three floors

By Adam Williams
August 21, 2024
Boulder-like 3D-printed homes will feature up to three floors
The new 3D-printed houses are expected to be completed by mid-2025
The new 3D-printed houses are expected to be completed by mid-2025
View 2 Images
The new 3D-printed houses are expected to be completed by mid-2025
1/2
The new 3D-printed houses are expected to be completed by mid-2025
A 3D printer will be used to extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the various sections of the home
2/2
A 3D printer will be used to extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the various sections of the home

Most 3D-printed homes are currently arranged on one floor, which can obviously be a little limiting. However, an upcoming project in the Netherlands shows that this might not be the case for long as it will build new houses that will include up to three floors, showcasing the increasing complexity of 3D-printed architecture.

Back in 2021 we reported on the Netherlands' first 3D-printed home, which was modeled after a boulder. The same team is behind these new homes, which are being created under the name Project Milestone, and they will again be conceived as habitable boulders that are suited to their woodland setting in Boschuil, Eindhoven.

It's worth pointing out that we have seen 3D printed houses with more than one floor before, though they're uncommon. One example consisted of a concrete shell with a wooden frame on top, while the other was a prototype two-story home made for research.

A 3D printer will be used to extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the various sections of the home
A 3D printer will be used to extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the various sections of the home

There will be be four homes in total for Project Milestone, which will be split into two models. The first will consist of three floors and a total floorspace of 127 sq m (almost 1,370 sq ft), while the second will have two floors and 114 sq m (roughly 1,230 sq ft). All will have three bedrooms and are intended for families of up to four people.

The homes will be printed in sections in a nearby factory. To create the sections, a 3D printer will extrude a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the basic shapes, which will then be transported to the site and put together by human builders. Humans will also be tasked with finishing off the interiors, doors, roof, and anything else required.

The 3D-printed homes are up for sale and cost €570,000 - €655,000 (roughly US$630,000 - $730,000). The plan is for them to begin construction in early 2025, with completion expected in mid-2025.

Source: 3DPrintedHouse

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Construction3D PrintingHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!