Italian airport terminal to produce wine with rooftop vineyard

Rafael Viñoly Architects has revealed plans for a remarkable new airport terminal. Located in Florence, Italy, its design riffs on the local tradition of wine production and will feature a green roof with a working vineyard.

Aeroporto Amerigo Vespucci will measure 538,195 sq ft (50,000 sq m), and is expected to host over 5.9 million international passengers each year.

The gently sloping vineyard will measure 19 acres (7.6 hectares) and will include 38 rows. Obviously there are challenges with regard to irrigation and cultivation, but according to the designers, a leading winemaker from the region will maintain it all and produce wine, which will be aged in specialized cellars beneath the terminal.

Alongside the headline-grabbing vineyard, Aeroporto Amerigo Vespucci will also involve lengthening and reorienting an existing runway, moving it away from nearby hills which currently limit the ability of some modern aircraft to operate. Additionally, arrival and departure areas will be arranged across a large public space at the center of the new terminal. There will be a focus on making the airport easy to navigate for weary travelers too.

Aeroporto Amerigo Vespucci's interior will be filled with natural light thanks to generous glazing, including skylights Rafael Viñoly Architects

Elsewhere, the development will involve the creation of seven new parks surrounding the airport, as well as student housing, some retail space, and improved transport links.

Rafael Viñoly Architects also says that the airport is slated to receive the LEED Platinum green building standard, though we've no further details on its sustainability claims at this early stage, beyond the use of a large green roof and general focus on maximizing natural light with generous glazing, including skylights.

The project will be completed in two phases, with phase one due to be completed in 2026 and phase two expected in 2035. It's part of a growing trend lately of adding lots of greenery to airports, both on their inside and out, such as the Jewel Changi and Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport.

Source: Rafael Viñoly Architects