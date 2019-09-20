Architects design purr-fect cat shelters to raise money for strays

HOK, Perkins + Will, and Morphosis feature in this year's Architects for Animals Giving Shelter event. Created to raise money for a non-profit that reduces stray cat populations by spaying and neutering them before letting them go, it lets architects have some fun with designing novel cat shelters.

A total of 11 shelters were created for the event, which took place on September 5. Also on display were some cat food bowls decorated by feline-loving celebrities like William Shatner, Jay Leno and Bo Derek.

"We are so grateful to all the philanthropic designers, architects and celebrities who have generously donated their designs," says FixNation's Karn Myers. "Everybody loves cats but not everyone cares about homeless cats. We are so lucky to have this community who has helped us raise awareness about these animals who need practical care solutions."

No doubt most of the cats would prefer a simple cardboard box anyway, but it's for a good cause. We've highlighted our favorite shelters below, but be sure to head to the gallery to see each one.

The CatCube: Meowdular Dwelling Unit, by Abramson Architects Meghan Bob Photography

The CatCube: Meowdular Dwelling Unit, by Abramson Architects, consists of three modules that are connected together using magnets and can be reconfigured if required. The interior is lined with felt for comfort and it's topped by a green roof.

The Cat Pod, by Standard Architecture Meghan Bob Photography

The Cat Pod, by Standard Architecture, consists of a prefabricated concrete shell that's decked out in teak flooring. A slatted teak entrance allows for passive cooling and there's a small porch area in the front.

This unnamed project, by Tracy A. Stone Architect Meghan Bob Photography

This unnamed project, by Tracy A. Stone Architect, is conceived as a simple tent that shelters the cat from the elements. It also offers a water bowl, scratch pad, and a dangling toy to keep the cat busy.

Source: Architects for Animals