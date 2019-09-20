© 2019 New Atlas
Architects design purr-fect cat shelters to raise money for strays

By Adam Williams
September 20, 2019
Sneaky Drawers, by rdc, is a shelter based on three intersecting drawers that provides a sanctuary for multiple cats
The CatCube: Meowdular Dwelling Unit, by Abramson Architects
This unnamed project by d3architecture turns an assortment of vintage milk crates into a shelter for multiple cats
HKS' The Dungeon Master’s Lair is conceived as a safe and comfortable haven
HOK's unnamed shelter serves as a playful mini-maze and a peaceful place to rest for a happy cat
Legs House, by Morphosis/Xtech, is raised above the ground by CNC-machined Kebony slats that create a semi-protected exterior space. Its interior has three levels and it's topped by a roof garden
Clawed Purrent; Function of the Oblique 9 was designed by Perkins + Will. The project envisions a parallel universe in which cats rule the earth – which isn't too far from reality in this writer's house... It's bizarre stuff but looks like a lot of fun for the cat
Sneaky Drawers, by rdc, is a shelter based on three intersecting drawers that provides a sanctuary for multiple cats
The Cat Pod, by Standard Architecture
The Rise of SkyWhisker is best described in Stantec's own words. "Luke SkyWhisker has returned from meowterspace to his home planet of Catofeline in an attempt to rescue his friend Fang Solo from the clutches of the slobbering gangster Jabba the Mutt," says the firm. "Little does SkyWhisker know, the GALACTIC DOGPIRE, led by Darth Mittens head of the Dog Side, has secretly begun construction on a new armored space ball even more powerful than the first dreaded Death Claw. When completed, this fur-midable weapon in the catmousephere will spell certain doom for the small litter of kittens struggling to restore freedom to the galaxy..."
This unnamed project, by Tracy A. Stone Architect
WORD Design and Architecture's Cat-esian Joint features three felt-lined tubes that are interlocked
HOK, Perkins + Will, and Morphosis feature in this year's Architects for Animals Giving Shelter event. Created to raise money for a non-profit that reduces stray cat populations by spaying and neutering them before letting them go, it lets architects have some fun with designing novel cat shelters.

A total of 11 shelters were created for the event, which took place on September 5. Also on display were some cat food bowls decorated by feline-loving celebrities like William Shatner, Jay Leno and Bo Derek.

"We are so grateful to all the philanthropic designers, architects and celebrities who have generously donated their designs," says FixNation's Karn Myers. "Everybody loves cats but not everyone cares about homeless cats. We are so lucky to have this community who has helped us raise awareness about these animals who need practical care solutions."

No doubt most of the cats would prefer a simple cardboard box anyway, but it's for a good cause. We've highlighted our favorite shelters below, but be sure to head to the gallery to see each one.

The CatCube: Meowdular Dwelling Unit, by Abramson Architects
The CatCube: Meowdular Dwelling Unit, by Abramson Architects

The CatCube: Meowdular Dwelling Unit, by Abramson Architects, consists of three modules that are connected together using magnets and can be reconfigured if required. The interior is lined with felt for comfort and it's topped by a green roof.

The Cat Pod, by Standard Architecture
The Cat Pod, by Standard Architecture

The Cat Pod, by Standard Architecture, consists of a prefabricated concrete shell that's decked out in teak flooring. A slatted teak entrance allows for passive cooling and there's a small porch area in the front.

This unnamed project, by Tracy A. Stone Architect
This unnamed project, by Tracy A. Stone Architect

This unnamed project, by Tracy A. Stone Architect, is conceived as a simple tent that shelters the cat from the elements. It also offers a water bowl, scratch pad, and a dangling toy to keep the cat busy.

Source: Architects for Animals

