Atari Hotels line gets 1UP with new Las Vegas building

It's a tough time to launch a new hotel at the moment and you could be forgiven for wondering if the Atari Hotels line announced earlier this year would be quietly dropped, but that doesn't seem to be the case at all. Instead, it continues to build momentum, with architecture firm Gensler now involved and some renders of a new hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, revealed.

This new Las Vegas hotel designed by Gensler follows the previously-revealed hotel in Phoenix, Arizona, and looks vaguely futuristic, with an overall form that riffs on the classic Atari logo.

In addition to rooms for guests, the hotel will contain gaming-themed activities and Atari merchandise for sale. The press release mentions VR and AR technology, and the images depict video game arcades, a diner, and classic Atari games like Asteroids.

We've no word on the building's exact height, but it will comprise a maximum of 30 floors. It's also important to note that the renders are subject to change, so the completed building may well end up looking noticeably different.

The Las Vegas Atari Hotel will offer video game-related entertainment, including VR, AR, and esports Gensler

"Atari Hotels perfectly blends the past, present, and future of video games and entertainment for a destination that offers guests a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, complete with state-of-the-art amenities for esports fans and content creators," says the press release. "Guests can enjoy the latest in video games, experience cutting-edge immersive entertainment, purchase exclusive Atari Hotels merchandise, and play the night away in retro-style gaming arcades. A speakeasy and fully equipped nightclub will be available for adult guests, as well as themed restaurants and bars. Atari Hotels delightfully plays with the themes of retro-futurism, pop culture, and nostalgia – offering fun for the whole family."

Construction on the project is due to begin next year, though we've no word on an expected completion date yet. Looking to the future, the GSD Group, which is leading the project and secured the Atari licensing, is ambitious and plans further Atari Hotels in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, San Francisco and San Jose in California, and Seattle, Washington.

How successful a line of hotels based on the Atari brand will be remains to be seen, but it does still command a lot of attention. Indeed, Atari's VCS console raised over US$2 million on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo in just 24 hours. The console has since faced delays, though the first units are reportedly being shipped out.

Source: Atari Hotels