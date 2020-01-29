Atari powers up with line of branded hotels

When people think of Atari, most probably think of its classic video games, or maybe even its upcoming Atari VCS console, but perhaps we'll soon be able to add hotels to the list too. The company has agreed to lend its name to a new line of hotels in the United States and the first is due to begin construction this year.

The project is still early in development and the renders shown are subject to change. That said, we do know that the hotels will include Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality entertainment and gaming sections, and that select hotels will have areas suitable for hosting e-sports events.

A total of eight Atari Hotels are planned. The first is due to begin construction in mid-2020 in Phoenix, Arizona, with additional hotels slated for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

There are a total of eight Atari Hotels planned so far Atari

The project will be led by GSD Group and Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate developer True North Studio.

"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States," says Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Together we'll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay. Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."

Here's hoping that it all goes more smoothly than the Atari VCS, which is reported to have had significant issues during development.