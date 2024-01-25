Duplex renovation puts playful spin on family living

Commissioned to renovate a residence in Montreal, Canada, Indee Design decided on a lighthearted approach. The result, named Atelier Chabot, is described as a playhouse for kids and adults, and boasts a slide, climbing wall, and netted area.

The idea for Atelier Chabot came about when the owners decided they wanted to change the lives of their family and were trying to decide whether to take a trip around the world by sea or to purchase a home. In the end, the house won out.

The property was originally arranged as a duplex, so was relatively confined and lacking in natural light. Indee Design therefore focused first on opening up the interior by arranging it around a large open light-filled living area.

The studio removed unnecessary walls and added skylights and open space between the two floors, which was then filled with a netted floor hangout area. Additionally, a long slide is integrated into the kitchen counter, offering a more fun way of coming down for dinner. Some swings were installed in the open living area too.

Atelier Chabot's upper floor includes a netted floor area for hanging out Caroline Thibault

"The duplex was transformed into a house where space is experienced differently than in a standard house," explained the firm. "Communication between each room varies due to the original, playful, and unexpected elements placed strategically throughout the house, addressing the adults as much as the children. A rock-climbing wall decorates the children's bedroom, and a slide connects the catamaran net to the kitchen as an alternative to the stairs. Indee Design selected noble local materials such as maple wood, and the curtains add a theatrical touch, while emphasizing the playful spirit of the space."

Other notable additions to the home include a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a cozy living room area complete with wood-burning stove.

Source: Indee Design