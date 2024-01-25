© 2024 New Atlas
Duplex renovation puts playful spin on family living

By Adam Williams
January 25, 2024
Duplex renovation puts playful spin on family living
Atelier Chabot is arranged around an open and light-filled living area that contains a slide
Atelier Chabot is arranged around an open and light-filled living area that contains a slide
Atelier Chabot is arranged around an open and light-filled living area that contains a slide
Atelier Chabot is arranged around an open and light-filled living area that contains a slide
Atelier Chabot's open living area includes swings for the owner's children
Atelier Chabot's open living area includes swings for the owner's children
Atelier Chabot's living room includes a large sofa and a wood-burning stove
Atelier Chabot's living room includes a large sofa and a wood-burning stove
Atelier Chabot's main living area includes a small home office with a desk and stool seating
Atelier Chabot's main living area includes a small home office with a desk and stool seating
Atelier Chabot includes a children's bedroom with a neat climbing wall
Atelier Chabot includes a children's bedroom with a neat climbing wall
Atelier Chabot's master bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom
Atelier Chabot's master bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom
Atelier Chabot's slide is integrated into the kitchen counter
Atelier Chabot's slide is integrated into the kitchen counter
Atelier Chabot's upper floor includes a netted floor area for hanging out
Atelier Chabot's upper floor includes a netted floor area for hanging out
Commissioned to renovate a residence in Montreal, Canada, Indee Design decided on a lighthearted approach. The result, named Atelier Chabot, is described as a playhouse for kids and adults, and boasts a slide, climbing wall, and netted area.

The idea for Atelier Chabot came about when the owners decided they wanted to change the lives of their family and were trying to decide whether to take a trip around the world by sea or to purchase a home. In the end, the house won out.

The property was originally arranged as a duplex, so was relatively confined and lacking in natural light. Indee Design therefore focused first on opening up the interior by arranging it around a large open light-filled living area.

The studio removed unnecessary walls and added skylights and open space between the two floors, which was then filled with a netted floor hangout area. Additionally, a long slide is integrated into the kitchen counter, offering a more fun way of coming down for dinner. Some swings were installed in the open living area too.

Atelier Chabot's upper floor includes a netted floor area for hanging out
Atelier Chabot's upper floor includes a netted floor area for hanging out

"The duplex was transformed into a house where space is experienced differently than in a standard house," explained the firm. "Communication between each room varies due to the original, playful, and unexpected elements placed strategically throughout the house, addressing the adults as much as the children. A rock-climbing wall decorates the children's bedroom, and a slide connects the catamaran net to the kitchen as an alternative to the stairs. Indee Design selected noble local materials such as maple wood, and the curtains add a theatrical touch, while emphasizing the playful spirit of the space."

Other notable additions to the home include a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a cozy living room area complete with wood-burning stove.

Of course, Atelier Chabot is not the only playful interior we've seen over the years. The Union House, SkyHouse and La Maison du Bonheur are all excellent examples.

Source: Indee Design

1 comment
1 comment
cjboffoli
A ten foot drop from the top of the slide onto the hard edge of a kitchen counter? And a hardwood surface at the base of the climbing wall? Sure, looks fun on paper. But not so fun when you unexpectedly find yourself waiting for your five year-old to come out of Radiology before speaking with the orthopedic surgeon.