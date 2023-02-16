© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Fun-filled tiny house comes with its own slide and climbing wall

By Adam Williams
February 16, 2023
Fun-filled tiny house comes with its own slide and climbing wall
In the spot where you'd usually expect the living room to be, La Maison du Bonheur features a fun playroom with slide and climbing wall
In the spot where you'd usually expect the living room to be, La Maison du Bonheur features a fun playroom with slide and climbing wall
View 13 Images
La Maison du Bonheur measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length
1/13
La Maison du Bonheur measures just 6 m (20 ft) in length
La Maison du Bonheur is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in cedar
2/13
La Maison du Bonheur is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in cedar
In the spot where you'd usually expect the living room to be, La Maison du Bonheur features a fun playroom with slide and climbing wall
3/13
In the spot where you'd usually expect the living room to be, La Maison du Bonheur features a fun playroom with slide and climbing wall
La Maison du Bonheur features one bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
4/13
La Maison du Bonheur features one bedroom, which is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
La Maison du Bonheur's bedroom is reached by a staircase that's integrated into the desk and slide area
5/13
La Maison du Bonheur's bedroom is reached by a staircase that's integrated into the desk and slide area
La Maison du Bonheur's kitchen is quite basic and includes a fridge, sink, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
6/13
La Maison du Bonheur's kitchen is quite basic and includes a fridge, sink, and a two-burner propane-powered stove
La Maison du Bonheur is heated with a very small wood-burning stove
7/13
La Maison du Bonheur is heated with a very small wood-burning stove
Baluchon says that La Maison du Bonheur's slide can be easily removed in the future
8/13
Baluchon says that La Maison du Bonheur's slide can be easily removed in the future
La Maison du Bonheur's slide features a small playhouse area below
9/13
La Maison du Bonheur's slide features a small playhouse area below
La Maison du Bonheur features a climbing wall area for kids
10/13
La Maison du Bonheur features a climbing wall area for kids
La Maison du Bonheur's interior is finished in pine and spruce
11/13
La Maison du Bonheur's interior is finished in pine and spruce
La Maison du Bonheur will eventually be used as a standard tiny house when the owner's child grows up
12/13
La Maison du Bonheur will eventually be used as a standard tiny house when the owner's child grows up
La Maison du Bonheur's bathroom looks quite snug but contains a shower and a toilet
13/13
La Maison du Bonheur's bathroom looks quite snug but contains a shower and a toilet
View gallery - 13 images

Baluchon's charmingly named La Maison du Bonheur (or House of Happiness) offers something different from most tiny houses on the market. This particular model pulls double duty as both a fully functional home and a play area – complete with slide and climbing wall.

Bringing to mind the Tiny Adventure Home, La Maison du Bonheur was commissioned because the owner of the Siana wanted a playroom for her daughter and her friends that would eventually be turned into a typical tiny house as she grows.

The home measures only 6 m (20 ft) long and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in red cedar with aluminum cladding, and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

The tiny house's most interesting area takes up the space that would typically be the living room. It consists of a slide and a small playhouse, a mat, and a climbing wall, plus there's storage space nearby for toys and books. Generous glazing ensures the room is filled with natural light and it looks like a fun space for young kids.

La Maison du Bonheur will eventually be used as a standard tiny house when the owner's child grows up
La Maison du Bonheur will eventually be used as a standard tiny house when the owner's child grows up

Elsewhere lies the house part of the tiny home, including a dining table, with seating for three, as well as a very small wood-burning stove. The kitchen is quite small and hosts a two-burner propane-powered stove, fridge, sink, and cabinetry. The area connects to the bathroom, which has a shower and a toilet.

There's just one bedroom in La Maison du Bonheur and it's reached by a staircase that's integrated into the slide and dining table area. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and some storage space, plus a bed.

La Maison du Bonheur has now been delivered to its owner in southeast France. We've no word on its price but Baluchon's models typically start at approximately €80,000 (roughly US$85,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeTiny FootprintMicro-HouseBaluchon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!