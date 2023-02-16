Fun-filled tiny house comes with its own slide and climbing wall

Baluchon's charmingly named La Maison du Bonheur (or House of Happiness) offers something different from most tiny houses on the market. This particular model pulls double duty as both a fully functional home and a play area – complete with slide and climbing wall.

Bringing to mind the Tiny Adventure Home, La Maison du Bonheur was commissioned because the owner of the Siana wanted a playroom for her daughter and her friends that would eventually be turned into a typical tiny house as she grows.

The home measures only 6 m (20 ft) long and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in red cedar with aluminum cladding, and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

The tiny house's most interesting area takes up the space that would typically be the living room. It consists of a slide and a small playhouse, a mat, and a climbing wall, plus there's storage space nearby for toys and books. Generous glazing ensures the room is filled with natural light and it looks like a fun space for young kids.

La Maison du Bonheur will eventually be used as a standard tiny house when the owner's child grows up Baluchon

Elsewhere lies the house part of the tiny home, including a dining table, with seating for three, as well as a very small wood-burning stove. The kitchen is quite small and hosts a two-burner propane-powered stove, fridge, sink, and cabinetry. The area connects to the bathroom, which has a shower and a toilet.

There's just one bedroom in La Maison du Bonheur and it's reached by a staircase that's integrated into the slide and dining table area. The bedroom itself is a typical tiny house style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and some storage space, plus a bed.

La Maison du Bonheur has now been delivered to its owner in southeast France. We've no word on its price but Baluchon's models typically start at approximately €80,000 (roughly US$85,000).

Source: Baluchon