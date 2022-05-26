Spanish culinary center invites foodies onto its greenery covered topping

Following the completion of its Google HQ, the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has revealed plans for a new culinary center in San Sebastian, Spain. Hosting food start-ups, researchers and chefs, the building will be topped by a large greenery covered roof, allowing visitors to enjoy a stroll on top and check out the view, or to go inside and see the research being carried out.

The Gastronomy Open Ecosystem will measure 9,090 sq m (almost 98,000 sq ft) and, bringing to mind BIG's recent Vltava Philharmonic Hall, its exterior will be defined by gently sloping terraces and an accessible roof, as well as generous glazing to maximize the daylight inside.

"Conceived as an architectural extension of the dramatic landscape and cityscape of San Sebastian, our proposed design liberates the ground and provides parks on the roof to invite the public life of the city to engage with the art and science of gastronomy," says Bjarke Ingels, founder of BIG. "Located on the heralded Camino de Santiago de Compostela – we believe that this architectural fusion of gastronomy and technology, city and landscape, building and park has the potential to become a destination in its own right for culinary pilgrims from around the world."

The Gastronomy Open Ecosystem will provide visitors with a view of what's going on inside the laboratories and demonstration kitchens Playtime

Inside the building, laboratories will be dedicated to the development of new alternative proteins, agricultural robotics, the reduction of food waste, and other food-related research.

Visitors will enter into a central hall running from the ground floor up to the roof, with steps for access doubling as an amphitheater for events and lectures. From here, they will be able to sit and view the research going on inside the labs and demonstration kitchens. Appetite duly whetted, they will, of course, also be able to visit a restaurant on the top floor. Elsewhere will be an auditorium, public terraces and office space.

We've no word yet on when the Gastronomy Open Ecosystem is expected to be completed, but the project is currently underway. It was commissioned following an international architecture competition held by the Basque Culinary Center that also attracted submissions by high-profile firms OMA, Snøhetta, 3XN and Toyo Ito & Associates.

Source: BIG