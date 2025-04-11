© 2025 New Atlas
Studio NiCHE turns architectural constraint into creative micro-apartment

By Bridget Borgobello
April 11, 2025
The Blue Room transforms a centuries-old Maltese karrejja into a contemporary micro-living space
View 22 Images
The original limestone shell is preserved, reducing its carbon footprint
The outdoor terrace adds and additional 10 sqm of living space
A mirrored backsplash in the kitchen, bounces light around the interior of the compact living space
Studio NiCHE brings a breathing new life into a historic structure
Every inch of this micro-apartment is thoughtfully designed
A slim breakfast bar overlooks the terrace
The hidden sleeping area behind a simple curtain offers privacy while maximizing the use of space
Red elements in the bathroom offers a pop of color
The Blue Room proves that compact spaces can offer luxury, thoughtful design, and a higher quality of living
Diagonal floor patterns and custom joinery create the illusion of space
The Blue Room proves that luxury can be both small and sustainable without sacrificing style
The use of mirrors bounce light around the interior of the compact living space
The compact bathroom is finished in red glass mosaic, turning it into a fun light-filled chamber
The micro-apartment is filled with hidden storage to foldable furniture
The Blue Room’s design celebrates the marriage of 16th-century architecture with contemporary materials and layouts
The diagonal lines in the design guide your eye and create an expansive feel in the small studio
Studio NiCHE has crafted a space that challenges the limits of what can be done
Large windows flood the interior with natural light
A 10sqm terrace with a bespoke limestone planter replaces a traditional balustrade, blending architecture and nature
Malta's Studio NiCHE has revealed its latest project, which transforms a centuries-old karrejja (a narrow, often vaulted passageway typical of 16th-century Maltese architecture) into a striking 28-sq-m (301-sq-ft) studio that’s equal parts history and innovation. Dubbed The Blue Room, the tiny apartment is part of a just-completed luxury guesthouse. It was designed by Martina Fenech Adami to showcase how micro-living can be both stylish and sustainable.

Situated in a 16th-century structure, the studio apartment retains its original limestone shell while embracing a bold, contemporary identity. Rather than reconstructing from scratch, the team at Studio NiCHE chose to conserve the existing envelope, a decision that was made to significantly reduced the project’s overall carbon foorprint. “Sustainability starts with what’s already there,” says Fenech Adami.

Inside the apartment, a purposeful diagonal floor pattern directs the eye, giving the impression that the space is larger than it actually is. The diagonal design also helps to optimize the flow and use of space throughout the tiny apartment. Space-saving custom joinery was adopted, allowing for the creation of a modern kitchen, hidden sleeping nook, and concealed storage in one continuous form.

“It’s about opening up perceived volume, not adding square meters,” says Fenech Adami.

Large windows flood the interior with natural light
The sleeping quarters are raised slightly above the living zone and hidden behind a draw curtain, providing distinct separation of the two adjoining areas. A foldable futon-style bed allows the space to be transformed for entertaining or other purposes, such as yoga or home workouts.

The kitchen boasts a slim breakfast bar that overlooks the terrace, once again adding space, light and volume to the home. Furthermore, the use of mirrors – including a mirrored backsplash in the kitchen – bounces light around the interior of the compact living space, making it feel open and bright. The compact bathroom is finished in red glass mosaic, turning it into a fun light-filled chamber.

The interior is reimagined with a colorful palette and strong minimalist themes. The use of blue and limestone beige reflects Malta’s coastal hues, with accents of vibrant red to offer a splash of contrast. However, one might question the decision to leave the ceiling as exposed concrete, which, while raw and textural, slightly disrupts the otherwise refined elegance of the interior. In our opinion, a clean white finish could have enhanced the sense of space, and brought greater harmony to the overall aesthetic.

The Blue Room’s design celebrates the marriage of 16th-century architecture with contemporary materials and layouts
The comparatively large 10-sq-m (107-sq-ft) outdoor terrace features a bespoke limestone planter in place of a traditional balustrade. This simple intervention blends architecture with greenery, and creates a soft buffer between the interior and the urban surroundings.

The Blue Room took under three months to complete, with much of the work focusing on precision fabrication of its bespoke furnishings. The unique micro-apartment will be used as a short-stay accommodation that is compact, contemplative, and quietly radical.

“The Blue Room is a celebration of possibility within constraint,” says Fenech Adami. For travelers lucky enough to stay there, it’s also a chance to experience how thoughtful design can reshape not just a room but a way of living.

Source: Studio NiCHE via Archilovers

