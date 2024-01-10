© 2024 New Atlas
Huge Oklahoma skyscraper will be USA's second-tallest building

By Adam Williams
January 10, 2024
The Boardwalk at Bricktown skyscraper will be the second-tallest building in the USA, as well as the second-tallest in the entire Western Hemisphere
The Boardwalk at Bricktown will primarily be a residential skyscraper, but will also include a hotel, entertainment, retail and restaurant spaces
The Boardwalk at Bricktown skyscraper will be part of a larger development in Oklahoma City
Plans for an ambitious new supertall skyscraper have been revealed for Oklahoma City. Assuming the project goes ahead as expected, it will be the second-tallest skyscraper in the United States – as well as the second-tallest in the entire Western Hemisphere.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown skyscraper has been designed by AO Architects for developers Matteson Capital and Thinkbox, and is part of a larger development push in the downtown area.

It will reach a considerable height of 1,750 ft (533.4 m). To put this into perspective, this is just 26 ft (almost 8 m) short of the USA's current tallest building, the One World Trade Center, which stands at the symbolic height of 1,776 ft (541.3 m), marking the United States' Declaration of Independence in 1776. As far as world rankings go, the new skyscraper will sit at number eight, just ahead of the Guangzhou CTF Finance Center, by KPF.

The building will primarily host residential space and will include 1,776 apartments, plus a hotel and some retail, entertainment and dining spaces. Additionally, the renders show that at its base will comprise three smaller towers.

"The Boardwalk at Bricktown will deliver an exciting architectural tapestry of modern design and a rich mixed-use experience at the heart of a vibrant entertainment district," explained AO. "Designed to be the second tallest building in the nation, this bold development encompasses over 3 acres [1.21 hectares] and over 2 million square feet [around 185,000 sq m] of residential, hospitality, retail, dining and entertainment. Within its sleek forms, the 480-key Dream hotel and residential towers will each feature their own unique luxe amenities, creating a dynamic urban hub for tenants and visitors. Dining, retail, and open plazas elevate and energize the streetscape, forging interaction, connection and inviting the world to experience the best OKC has to offer."

We've no official word yet on when the Boardwalk at Bricktown's skyscraper is expected to begin construction, though local newspaper The Oklahoman reports that construction of the first phase of the wider development project, which includes some condos, a hotel plus retail and restaurant spaces, is due to begin this year.

Sources: AO, CTBUH

