Bookstore installed in world's second-tallest skyscraper

Chinese architecture firm Wutopia Lab recently completed a new bookstore in the world's second-tallest skyscraper, the Shanghai Tower. Aptly named Books over the clouds, the project offers bookworms choice views of the bustling megacity below.

The Shanghai Tower, by Gensler, has an eye-catching twisting design that mitigates wind pressures and rises to a height of 632 m (2,073 ft). The bookstore is situated toward the middle of the building, at a height of 239 m (784 ft), and is accessed by high-speed Mitsubishi-designed elevators which travel at speeds of up to 40 mph (64 km/h).

Books over the clouds measures 2,200 sq m (23,680 sq ft) and hosts 60,000 books, as well as a lecture room, exhibition space, a coffee shop, a separate cafe for desserts and light meals, and two studies, in addition to several seating areas.

Books over the clouds includes a small coffee shop CreatAR Images



The contemporary interior design is inspired by nature and includes large white bookshelves meant to reflect a mountain and two "garden spaces" that provide seating areas among large potted plants. A polished table is meant to resemble a natural pool and a bar offers views of the cityscape. A semi-circular stepped seating pit is also installed.

"100 workers worked 60 days, according to 300 drawings to finish the bookstore," explains the firm. "150 people took 15 days to transport 260 tons of shelves to 239 meters high floor, and 10 days to install it. After that, 35 bookstore employees put 60,000 books and 2,000 products on the shelves in four days, and set up everything in six days."

Books over the clouds includes a semi-circular pit which encourages people to gaze at bustling Shanghai below

CreatAR Images



Books over the clouds was completed earlier this month. The project was commissioned by Shanghai Century Publishing and serves as the flagship store of Douyun Books.

Source: Wutopia Lab