Huge Dubai skyscraper bids for world's second-tallest status

Plans have been revealed for a remarkably ambitious skyscraper that could potentially become the world's new second-tallest building. Named the Burj Azizi, the tower is currently under construction in Dubai.

The Burj Azizi is being headed by local firm Azizi Developments. A company representative told us that the exact height of the tower hasn't been decided yet and that its status as world's second-tallest building still depends on the relevant authorities giving such plans the green light, but that the project has already received permission to surpass Dubai's Marina 101, which tops out at a considerable 425 m (1,394 ft).

All being well then, the new skyscraper should end up taller than the world's current second-tallest building, the Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, which reaches 678.9 m (2,227 ft). Just to complicate things a little, however, the Jeddah Tower is now back under construction too, and if and when this is finished it will knock down the current world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to second place and therefore the Burj Azizi to third.

The Burj Azizi has a US$1.5 billion budget and will feature a glazed exterior made up of multiple rectangular forms. Its interior will host a vertical mall, luxury residences, including ultra-exclusive penthouses, plus a "7-star" hotel, and an observation deck near the top.

"Today is a special day as we finally break ground on one of my dream projects in Dubai," said Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, at a ceremony on January 18. "While the formal ceremony will be held later, I am delighted to be marking this occasion with our own team at Azizi – a team that will be building this iconic tower.

"This tower will be our legacy. With Dubai having given my family and I so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people."

According to Azizi Developments, the project is expected to be completed by 2028.

Source: Azizi Developments