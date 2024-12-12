Floating pod cabin concept reinvents the forest treehouse

UK-based architectural designer Antony Gibbon has introduced his latest concept: the Burl Treehouse. This series of rounded treehouse pods offers guests a unique way to experience a nature getaway, while also prioritizing sustainability.

Currently in purely conceptual form, the Burl Treehouse combines organic aesthetics with a minimalistic design. It draws inspiration from the natural shapes of tree burls – those rounded, textured growths on tree trunks. The result is a pod-like floating treehouse that blends seamlessly with its forest setting.

The Burl Treehouse is supported by a combination of slender vertical stilts and suspension cables which are anchored to nearby trees. This approach minimizes disruption to the forest floor, while giving the pods a light, floating appearance. Access to each pod is provided via timber suspension bridges.

A central circular window stands out as the feature of the cabin Antony Gibbon Design

The interior of the home features the use of light-toned cedar and ash wood, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere for the guests. The exterior is clad with charred wood shingles, employing the traditional Japanese technique of shou sugi ban. This method enhances the pods' durability and resistance to weather, while also adding a visually striking aesthetic to the design.

Each individual floating cabin includes a cozy bedroom with built-in storage, a compact bathroom with a shower, and interior furnishings designed to maximize the use of tiny space. A central circular window stands out as the feature of the cabin, filling the interior with natural light and providing panoramic views of the surrounding forest.

The pod-like floating treehouse blends in with its forest setting Antony Gibbon Design

The Burl Treehouse design does however raise some practical questions. For example, how will these pods perform in extreme weather conditions, or over a long period of time? Additionally, the reliance on nearby trees for structural anchoring raises concerns about potential long-term strain on these natural supports.

While still in the conceptual stage, the Burl Treehouse holds great promise as an eco-tourism retreat or an innovative model for residential or commercial projects.

Antony Gibbon Design via Micromansional