Eco-retreat in China links cabins via a maze that challenges perception

Advanced Architecture Lab and Wiki World have joined forces to create a wilderness retreat that challenges the conventions of both architecture and human interaction with space. Known as Cabin of Maze, the project embraces the concept of “blurred” spatial relationships to create a unique living experience. Located in the Wuhan Ganlushan Culture Creativity City, a cultural and tourism destination in the north gate of Yangtze New Town, China, the retreat offers a unique and immersive experience that combines solitude with community living.

The core idea behind Cabin of Maze is to offer a living experience that goes beyond traditional floor plans. In doing so, the architectural duo came up with a design idea that flips the typical residential layout on its head, by offering 13 interconnected rooms (bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms) scattered across a slender island. These rooms are linked via a 100-meter-long (328-ft), 80-centimeter-wide (31.5-in) black corridor, which itself becomes an essential part of the experience.

Unlike conventional designs, Cabin of Maze is designed to disorient, challenge, and surprise its habitants though its meandering corridors and passageways. In this project the corridor is not just a simple passage, but instead offers a unique experience, like a maze. Sometimes it opens up to the sky, and sometimes it forms small courtyards.

Its irregular angles create a sense of spatial disorientation, allowing visitors to get lost within the retreat. This feeling of being lost is, in fact, an intentional and playful feature of the design, turning the cabin into a kind of cabin-finding game, where discovery is part of the adventure.

Cabin of Maze is modular, adaptable, and elevated – crafted in harmony with nature Wiki World

Cabin of Maze was built utilizing carbonized timber, a traditional material that not only blends with the forest surroundings, but also offers durability and resilience against the elements. The use of carbonized wood is part of the architects' commitment to using natural materials, with a focus on reducing the carbon footprint of the building process.

The cabins themselves are elevated above the ground, ensuring minimal disruption to the natural landscape. By elevating the cabins, impact on the soil is reduced, allowing for better water drainage and preservation of the natural ecosystem. The cabins are modular and flexible in design, connected by small metal components that can be easily assembled and dissembled, making it possible to adapt and change the layout as needed over time.

Every path at Cabin of Maze turns movement into an exploration of space and self Wiki World

While the cabins are isolated, there is a strong focus on fostering social interactions. The design incorporates flexible partitions within the corridor, allowing for the space to be divided into five independent units. These partitions can be opened or closed depending on the desires of the guests, offering both privacy and the opportunity for socializing.

Inside Cabin of Maze, the focus is on simplicity and connection with nature. The interiors are designed to feel organic, with natural textures and materials that complement the exterior. The rooms are equipped with basic living functions, ensuring that comfort is not sacrificed for the sake of adventure.

Inside Cabin of Maze, natural textures and minimalist design create a serene retreat Wiki World

The design is minimalistic, with large windows offering sweeping views of the surrounding river. The interiors are intended to be a blank canvas, allowing guests to personalize their space and truly feel at home in nature ... whether it’s sitting by a window, listening to the wind rustle the leaves, or stepping outside onto the terrace.

While Cabin of Maze offers a unique and immersive experience, the reliance on disorienting corridors and the playful nature of the design might not be for everyone. With that being said, the project offers a unique and innovative retreat by reinventing the village or tribe experience, where individuals can maintain their independence while still being part of a larger social fabric.

Source: Wiki World via Archdaily

