Architecture

Mexican hotel defines itself as a temple for eco-conscious contemplation

By Bridget Borgobello
September 21, 2022
Renowned architect Ludwig Godefroy has created a minimalist boutique hotel that embraces environmental consciousness and social responsibility
Renowned Mexican architectural firm Ludwig Godefroy has recently completed a minimalist boutique hotel that was conceived to embrace environmental consciousness and social responsibility. The result is a collection of nine bare-boned concrete suites that seem to be taken over by the surrounding natural vegetation.

Situated in the surf capital of La Punta Zicatela on the Mexican Pacific coast at Puerto Escondido, Casa TO offers guests a unique retreat experience amid the hotel's striking architecture.

Upon arrival guests are greeted with the strong visual impact of the location, highlighted by the impressive avant-garde and Oaxacan-temple-inspired architecture, and the striking contrast between the use of raw materials and lush nature.

“The new boutique hotel redefines hospitality with a precise balance of environmental and architectural elements that invite contemplation,” said Casa TO. “To contemplate from an Oaxacan temple.”

Six of the nine suites are located on the ground floor and feature their own private outdoor space and gardens. The remainder are situated on the first floor and equipped with an independent exterior terrace with a private outdoor tub.

The architectural design of each suite highlights a strong exchange between privacy and exposure to the outdoors, as evidenced through the use of roofless concrete walls featuring large circular cut-outs. Concrete was chosen primarily to keep the interior spaces cooler, while protecting the structure from the outdoor heat.

Casa TO is centered around a stunning infinity pool and solarium zone, which is encased by vaulted concrete volumes designed to create a peaceful and relaxing open-plan retreat.

The interior and external living spaces are enclosed by the sky or lush surrounding vegetation that seemingly climbs the walls from the outside in. Natural materials such as clay, steel and timber are used to great effect throughout, and the interplay between the outdoors and indoors helps promote natural airflow through the interior zones.

The retreat is fitted with rooftop solar panels for a passive energy source; and features a water treatment plant to recycle water for use in the surrounding gardens. The hotel also boasts a zero-plastics policy.

“Staying at Casa TO means taking a pause to reconnect with a contemplative experience in surroundings of abundant conceptual elegance and total serenity,” said Casa TO. “Like the reinterpretation of an Oaxacan temple, generating a radical sensory experience upon entering.”

Accommodation at Casa TO is not the cheapest, with overnight prices for two starting from US$675.

Source: Casa TO and Ludwig Godefroy

