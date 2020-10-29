© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Boulder-like hotel to rise over artificial sand dune casino

By Adam Williams
October 29, 2020
Boulder-like hotel to rise ove...
Casino Middelkerke is inspired by the sand dunes which previously existed on the stretch of coastline
Casino Middelkerke is inspired by the sand dunes which previously existed on the stretch of coastline
View 6 Images
Casino Middelkerke's hotel will feature outdoor terrace areas that are enclosed by a wooden latticed structure
1/6
Casino Middelkerke's hotel will feature outdoor terrace areas that are enclosed by a wooden latticed structure
Casino Middelkerke's interior design will focus on maximizing natural light inside
2/6
Casino Middelkerke's interior design will focus on maximizing natural light inside
Casino Middelkerke will involve the creation of a new car-free public square
3/6
Casino Middelkerke will involve the creation of a new car-free public square
Casino Middelkerke's green roof will be accessible and will offer views of the North Sea
4/6
Casino Middelkerke's green roof will be accessible and will offer views of the North Sea
Casino Middelkerke is inspired by the sand dunes which previously existed on the stretch of coastline
5/6
Casino Middelkerke is inspired by the sand dunes which previously existed on the stretch of coastline
Casino Middelkerke will consist of the casino itself, as well as a restaurant and events hall situated inside the main dune-like building
6/6
Casino Middelkerke will consist of the casino itself, as well as a restaurant and events hall situated inside the main dune-like building
View gallery - 6 images

Netherlands-based firm ZJA drew on a lost coastal dune landscape for inspiration with its mixed-use hotel and casino in Middelkerke, Belgium. The project will overlook the North Sea and is envisioned as an artificial sand dune, with a "boulder-like" hotel on top.

The project, named Casino Middelkerke, will consist of the casino itself, as well as a restaurant and events hall situated inside the main dune-like building. On top of this will be the hotel and will feature a wooden latticed facade. The overall design is meant to recreate the local area's original landscape.

"Inspiration for the design was found in the story of the town's origin," explains ZJA. "Middelkerke originated on the island of Testerep and was able to grow into an abundant fishing village through the natural protection of a dune and a direct connection to the North Sea via a natural canal. The dunes and water channels of Middelkerke disappeared as a result of urbanization over the last century.

"The construction of the casino building in Middelkerke will function as a tool to renew this historic coastal landscape and give it a contemporary meaning. The building program nestles itself naturally in the landscape. For example, a brand-new event hall, restaurant and casino will be situated behind completely transparent facades under the dune, offering spectacular views of the beach and the sea. The volume of the hotel has a strong visual presence and yet a modest footprint, and stands like a boulder amidst this elevated landscape"

Casino Middelkerke's hotel will feature outdoor terrace areas that are enclosed by a wooden latticed structure
Casino Middelkerke's hotel will feature outdoor terrace areas that are enclosed by a wooden latticed structure

There's no word yet on when construction is expected to begin, but the project will make use of recycled materials, as well as sustainably-sourced wood. According to ZJA, the cantilevered form of the dune building will help shade the interior and reduce active cooling requirements. Its interior will be focused on maximizing daylight and ventilation, and there will be green roof areas.

Visitors will be able to walk on top of the roof of the casino to enjoy views of the North Sea and a new car-free public space will also be created. Additionally, the project will bolster the local sea wall defenses.

Though the design is led by ZJA, the firm is part of a larger consortium named Nautilus, which also includes Ciril, Delva, Oz, Bureau Bouwtechniek and Furnibo and Democo. COBE, VK Engineering, Beersnielsen, Witteveen+Bos, Plantec, MINT and Sertius are involved in the project, too.

Source: ZJA

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Constructionsustainable designHotel
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More