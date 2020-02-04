Spectacular luxury home is a real cliff hanger

When commissioned to design a family home on a mountainside in Lebanon, Daz Architects decided on an unusual approach. The CH730 Villa curves downward to follow the slope of the mountain and offers fantastic views of the landscape below.

The CH730 Villa is situated on an 810 sq m (8,718 sq ft) plot in Channiir, Mount Lebanon. Structurally, it consists of a podium that contains its basement levels, while atop this rests the house proper, which takes the form of a large concrete rectangle, with the facade curving downward to follow the angle of the slope at one point. It's finished in a lightweight composite cladding and wood.

The CH730 Villa's interior measures 567 sq m (roughly 6,100 sq ft). Its first floor serves as the main living space and includes the living room, dining room, and the kitchen. Upstairs on the second floor is the master bedroom and three other bedrooms, all with en-suite bathroom. An attic space upstairs hosts another family room.

There are two basement levels in the CH730 Villa. The first features a TV room, pool table, additional guest bedroom and bathroom, a maid's room, and areas for a diesel generator and water storage. The second basement level connects to the infinity pool and terrace outside and hosts showers, gardening equipment, and more.

Along with the backup generator in the home's basement, the CH730 Villa also gets power from a solar panel array. We've no word on whether it runs fully off-the-grid or uses the solar panels to reduce its grid-based electricity use though.

"The basic conceptual idea behind this project was to build a home with three main objectives: achieving a good adaptation in the overall streetscape, inserting the building into the topography of the original terrain and implanting the client program: the result, conserving the environment with a potential of altering different views," says Daz Architects.

Source: Daz Architects