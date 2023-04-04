Greenery covered library invites visitors to walk all over it

Heatherwick Studio has revealed plans for its first public library. The building showcases a similar design language to previous projects by the high-profile British firm, such as Maggie's Leeds and Little Island, and will be defined by an eye-catching greenery covered exterior that invites visitors to walk on top of it all the way up to a rooftop terrace.

The Columbia Library will be situated in Columbia, Maryland. The building's greenery filled exterior will help insulate it and the idea is for it to better take its place among the landscape.

"The building itself appears as if lifting from the surrounding landscape with cascading planted staircases weaving across the facade to reveal the open, double-story atrium where the county plans to host a program of public events," explained Heatherwick Studio. "Honoring the Rousian [i.e. founder of Columbia James Rouse] vision of respect for nature for the enjoyment and recreation of the city's residents the building's many terraces will be richly planted in native plant species. The facade will seamlessly join with the surrounding public park and lakefront thus becoming an integral part the community's natural gathering and relaxation place."

Columbia Library will function as a traditional library, as well as a community space for hosting events Devisual/Heatherwick Studio

The Columbia Library's interior design reflects its intended flexibility alongside its core function as a repository of books. It will be arranged over five floors and will include amphitheater seating for events, as well as play areas, work areas, and areas designed for teaching skills as varied as cooking to IT. The space will be finished in wood and will boast generous glazing, maximizing natural light inside and offering views of the nearby lake.

The library is being commissioned by the Howard Hughes Company and the Howard County Library. Construction is expected to start in late-2024 and is due to open to the public in 2027.

Source: Heatherwick Studio