Striking arena redesign includes 125,000-sq-ft LED display wall

Austrian firm Coop Himmelb(l)au is no stranger to unusual buildings and its latest project is sure to be another head turner. It consists of an ambitious redesign of an existing sports and concert arena in Russia, with a striking exterior that draws on classic Soviet-era architecture and is meant to evoke a person ice skating.

The CKA Arena and Park is slated for St. Petersburg and will involve the transformation of the arena on the site, which was built in 2000 and currently sports a rather bland and uninspired exterior. Coop Himmelb(l)au will add a new Russian Constructivist-style steel supported facade that, in addition to the skating inspiration, is also informed by Vladimir Tatlin's Monument to the Third International. As well as making the building far more visually striking, it will offer the benefit of new sheltered spaces, including new restaurant terraces, food stands, and an arcade.

"Without changing the existing planning inside the arena, a second, transparent cladding is created, which serves as a supporting structure for the overlying, dynamically cantilevered roof," explains the firm. "This filigree construction is only interrupted by arches at those points where the stairs to the ring-shaped plinth are placed. This creates a covered arcade that is protected from wind and rain that can also be used for merchandising shops and food stands."

The 22,178 sq m (roughly 238,000 sq ft) exterior will host a huge 11,631 sq m (125,000 sq ft) integrated LED screen showing information related to the stadium. Additionally, a 11,680 sq m (125,700 sq ft) solar panel array will be installed on the roof to reduce its draw on the power grid.

The CKA Arena and Park's new exterior will create new covered spaces that are sheltered from the wind Coop Himmelb(l)au

The CKA Arena and Park redesign will also involve the re-landscaping of the arena's surrounding park area. Intended for year-round use, it will feature multiple pathways that meander through the park, and spectator stands that are shaped to shelter sports fields from wind. Staggered rows of trees will be used to mitigate the wind too. Aside from the main arena, other sporting facilities will include an ice rink, skate park, exercise areas, and athletic track.

The CKA Arena and Park proposal recently won an international architecture competition, though we've no word yet on when construction is expected to begin.

Source: Coop Himmelb(l)au