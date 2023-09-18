Nescafé's 3D-printed store is a step towards regenerative architecture

Brazilian architectural firm Estudio Guto Requena has recently completed an innovative pop-up store for Nescafé. Located in São Paulo, the Dolce Gusto Neo store has been constructed using algorithmic 3D printing, and is built using biodegradable materials and recycled plastic. Inspired by the coffee flower's five petals, this flagship concept represents a step towards regenerative architecture and a new way to conceive prefabricated retail spaces.

“The design for the Dolce Gusto Neo Flagship unites innovation, sustainability and architecture,” said Estudio Guto Requena. “The building architecture invites us to reflect on potential futures that we could design, especially given the climate emergency we are facing.”

Traditional construction materials like concrete and steel have long been associated with environmental degradation, contributing to carbon emissions and resource depletion. By showcasing the possibilities of renewable materials and innovative 3D technologies, the flagship concept store challenges the status quo and encourages a re-evaluation of our approach to building design and construction.

The design concept is enhanced by the inclusion of timber decking which wraps around the store



Leonardo Finotti





The pop-up store is the first building of its kind in Latin America to incorporate the use of 3D-printed biodegradable materials, which aligns with the principles of regenerative architecture, leaving a minimal impact on the environment. The use of 3D-printing technology also allowed the architects to create an intricate and unique design, while also reducing waste during the construction process.

A prefabricated support structure is constructed using glued laminated timber (GLT) made from reforested pine trees, ensuring a renewable and eco-friendly source. The shell covering the structure is created using minimal materials, thanks to computer-generated molds that optimize material usage.

The Dolce Gusto Neo boasts a dome-shaped design along five axes, which creates the space for five glassed archways for all-around views of the surrounding green-space, inviting the outdoors into the interior spaces. This is also enhanced by the inclusion of timber decking which wraps around the store.

Leonardo Finotti





The store utilizes the internal structure as a basis for supports and product displays. A central glass skylight further enhances the ambiance, bathing the space in natural light and invoking a temple-like atmosphere inspired by nature.

Nescafe's commitment to sustainability extends beyond the building itself, as its coffee machines incorporate recycled plastic recovered from the ocean and biodegradable capsules. Furthermore, once the pop-up shop is no longer required, it will be dismantled; the wood will be recycled; and the plaster will be crushed and repurposed as agricultural fertilizer.

Source: Estudio Guto Requena via Inhabitat