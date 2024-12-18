Dubai transforms into walkable city with air-conditioned paths

If you were to compile a list of walkable cities, the scorching desert metropolis of Dubai would probably rank pretty low. However, this will soon change with an extensive network of walkways, including raised and air-conditioned footpaths.

The project is named Dubai Walk and is still in the early stages, but looks very ambitious. It will consist of 6,500 km (roughly 4,000 miles) of walkways in total throughout Dubai. However, of this, 2,300 km (1,430 miles) will be made up of rehabilitated existing pathways.

It also involves developing 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to enhance connectivity, all as part of a larger effort to increase pedestrian mobility from 13% to 25% by 2040.

There will be scenic walkways, waterfront paths, rural and mountain trails, and city walkways. They will link major landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future, with an eye-catching elevated walkway near the latter named the Future Loop that will include air-conditioning to keep people walking all year.

Dubai Walk will connect different landmarks throughout the city Dubai Walk Master Plan

"His Highness also reviewed 'The Future Loop' project which will be implemented at the Museum of the Future area," explains the press release from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. "This iconic elevated walkway, spanning 2 km [1.2 miles] with a width ranging from 6 to 15 meters [20 to 50 ft], seamlessly connects key landmarks, including the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and nearby metro stations.

"His Highness then viewed the model of ‘The Future Loop,’ highlighting its connection to 10 key locations, a 30,000-square-meter [322,000-sq-ft] air-conditioned level for year-round walking, and an additional 30,000 square meters [322,000 sq ft] of shaded, green open spaces. The project, which will include commercial spaces, is set to be developed through a public-private partnership."

It's a big project and is expected to take over a decade to realize. The pilot phase runs from 2025-2027, with full completion due by 2040.

Sources: Emirates News Agency, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum