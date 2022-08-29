© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Greenery-covered campus shelters central park from wind and noise

By Adam Williams
August 29, 2022
Greenery-covered campus shelters central park from wind and noise
Education Esbjerg's overall form is designed to mitigate the local conditions, which include high winds and noise from a nearby shipyard
Education Esbjerg's overall form is designed to mitigate the local conditions, which include high winds and noise from a nearby shipyard
View 6 Images
Education Esbjerg's overall form is designed to mitigate the local conditions, which include high winds and noise from a nearby shipyard
1/6
Education Esbjerg's overall form is designed to mitigate the local conditions, which include high winds and noise from a nearby shipyard
Education Esbjerg will feature large amounts of greenery, including stepped terrace areas for visitors to sit and relax
2/6
Education Esbjerg will feature large amounts of greenery, including stepped terrace areas for visitors to sit and relax
Education Esbjerg will feature a sheltered park area at its center
3/6
Education Esbjerg will feature a sheltered park area at its center
Education Esbjerg will include a harbor area
4/6
Education Esbjerg will include a harbor area
Education Esbjerg will include generous glazing to maximize daylight inside
5/6
Education Esbjerg will include generous glazing to maximize daylight inside
Education Esbjerg's decor will feature the use of wood, including an eye-catching curved timber ceiling
6/6
Education Esbjerg's decor will feature the use of wood, including an eye-catching curved timber ceiling
View gallery - 6 images

Commissioned to design an education campus on a challenging coastal site that's buffeted by the wind and waves – plus noise from a nearby shipyard – Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) responded in typically bold fashion. The firm has conceived a striking angular greenery-covered building named Education Esbjerg, that will be arranged around an enclosed park area.

Bringing to mind BIG's Via 57 West with its overriding concept (though not appearance), Education Esbjerg (aka E.1), is envisioned for the Esbjerg Strand site in Denmark. It will also include several surrounding buildings, plus a harbor. The main campus' unusual form, with pointy, almost jagged walls rising to a height of seven stories in places, looks quite random but is calculated to respond to the challenges of the site. It will reduce wind loads and maximize light and views inside.

In addition to the enclosed central park area, the main campus building will be covered in large amounts of greenery. There will be multiple stepped terrace areas for visitors to sit and relax. The rooftop, meanwhile, will host even more greenery and a large 1-km (0.62-mile)-long walkway. The project is described as a "city within a building" by BIG, and its interior will indeed be sizeable, measuring around 90,000 sq m (around 970,000 sq ft). Its interior design will feature striking curved timber ceilings with mezzanine areas.

Education Esbjerg's decor will feature the use of wood, including an eye-catching curved timber ceiling
Education Esbjerg's decor will feature the use of wood, including an eye-catching curved timber ceiling

The project will make use of renewable energy (such as solar and/or wind power) to reduce its draw on the grid, and recycled materials will be used for construction. There's no further detailed information on its sustainability at this early stage of development. There is also no word yet on when Education Esbjerg is expected to be completed, however the project is part of a larger plan to redevelop the Esbjerg area with tourism and entrepreneurial facilities.

"As part of an ambitious vision plan Esbjerg of the Future Vision 2025, the city will grow its population and become an attractive educational city; have skilled labor for all; become a sustainable energy monopoly; a digital hub of Northern Europe; become a strong tourist destination on the Wadden Sea with optimal conditions for entrepreneurs," explained BIG.

Source: BIG

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSchoolBjarke Ingels Groupsustainable design
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!